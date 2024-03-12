Sister Wives star Janelle Brown was “brought to tears” by fans one week after the tragic passing of her son Robert Garrison Brown by suicide.

“I’m being told about everyone’s donations to @highcountryhumane @arkcatsanctuary in Garrison’s name,” Janelle, 54, wrote on Tuesday, March 12, via Instagram, thanking fans for their generosity. “It means so much. The cats he adopted from both agencies were so important to him. He loved being a cat dad.”

Janelle lost her son on March 5 after he was found dead in Flagstaff, Arizona, home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His body was discovered by his younger brother Gabriel Brown after he was sent by his mother to check up on the 25-year-old after he “just stopped texting” the previous night.

“She said that Garrison had sent a random text to a group of people that they work with … The last text message he sent read, ‘I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,’” the police report obtained by In Touch read. “She then reached out to him in a text message, between just the two of them … They had a brief conversation via text between 8:34 PM and 8:39 PM when Garrison stopped responding.”

Janelle and her ex-husband, Kody Brown, later released a joint statement, confirming the death of their son.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the exes wrote in a joint Instagram post later that day. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison’s last post before his death revealed he adopted a senior cat into his family, whom he rescued from a shelter.

“Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons. She’s 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn’t suffice. #Crazycatlady,” Garrison wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself smiling while holding a gray cat on February 28. The post also included a photo of Ms. Buttons with Garrison’s two other cats.

Garrison was laid to rest four days after his passing on March 9, his cousin Emma confirmed. Days later, Maddie Brown, Janelle and Kody’s eldest daughter, shared an update on her mom’s well-being after Garrison’s death, writing on March 12, “Some water and sun therapy.” In the snap, Janelle was seen holding the hands of her grandchildren, Axel and Evie, as they enjoyed a peaceful beach scene.

Janelle later reposted the snap, adding the caption, “And grandbabies,” with a heart eyes emoji.

Fans can support Garrison’s cause and make donations to The Ark Cat Sanctuary and High Country Humane here.