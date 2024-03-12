Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) revealed that her entire family got together for the first time in years after Robert Garrison Brown died of an apparent suicide.

Mykelti, 27, took to Patreon to say that Garrison’s death “sucked,” though she was trying to find a positive thing to come out of the situation. “The bright side of his passing is he’s obviously no longer in pain or hurting or sad cause he’s in a better place. Of course, I hope he’s in a better place,” she said in the video, which was shared via Instagram account Without A Crystal Ball.

“The other bright side is I got to see all of my family together for the first time in years,” she continued while reflecting on his funeral in Flagstaff, Arizona. “Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that.”

The TLC personality – who traveled to Flagstaff with her husband, Tony Padron, and their kids as soon as they heard the news – said that Garrison “wouldn’t have wanted us all to stop living and stop doing what we need to do and what we want to do.”

Mykelti also explained that the Brown family has plans to honor Garrison in the upcoming months, including a family reunion in Wyoming.

“Living and going on and continuing your life, like what it was before, is hard,” Mykelti continued about the grieving process. “There’s not a lot people can do or people can say or people can help with, because ultimately it’s just … you kinda gotta go through it.”

She concluded the topic by requesting that her fans don’t ask her anything about Garrison or the events her family is planning to honor him. “I will break down crying and, truthfully, it’s something I’m not gonna answer questions about anyway,” the mother of three said through tears. “I think most of my siblings, we’ve all pretty much agreed that none of our [lives] are private, really, cause the episodes are public and the show. But this is ours. This is private.”

Garrison died at the age of 25 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Flagstaff, police confirmed to In Touch on March 5 His body was discovered by his brother Gabriel Brown, who visited his home at the request of their mom, Janelle Brown. The mother of six, 54, became concerned for Garrison’s wellbeing after he sent ominous texts on March 4 to people who work for the family. “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days,” he wrote, according to the police.

Courtesy of Janelle Brown/Instagram

Janelle and Kody Brown confirmed Garrison’s death shortly after reports broke about his passing. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” she shared on Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

His funeral was held just four days after his death on March 9, which his cousin Emma confirmed on Instagram. “I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say before I had to say goodbye,” she wrote in a lengthy tribute post. “We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you.”