Sister Wives’ star Maddie Brush (neé Brown) updated fans on her mother, Janelle Brown, one week after the death of Robert Garrison Brown.

“Some water and sun therapy,” Maddie, 28, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, March 12, exactly one week after Garrison’s death at 25 years old by an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the snap, Janelle, 54, is seen hand in hand with Maddie’s two children, Axel and Evie, as they walk toward a serene ocean to dip their toes in.

It’s only been seven days since Garrison was found dead in his Flagstaff, Arizona, home on March 5. The third son of Janelle and Kody Brown was discovered by his younger brother Gabriel Brown after Janelle asked him to check up on Garrison after he “just stopped texting” her.

Courtesy of Maddie Brown/Instagram

Janelle and Kody later released a joint statement, confirming the death of their son. “Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” the estranged exes wrote in a joint Instagram post on March 5. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Garrison was laid to rest four days after his passing on March 9, his cousin Emma confirmed in a lengthy post on Instagram. “I had to dress up for your funeral today and this is everything I wish you could’ve heard before I had to say before I had to say goodbye,” she captioned a carousel of smiling photos with her beloved family member. “We love you. I don’t even own a picture of you without your contagious smile. I don’t know if I have the right words to say I’ll miss you.”

She continued, “I wish I was able to give you a hug and tell you how much you were loved. You were human, you had flaws but never once did I doubt the friendship we had.”

Maddie’s half-sister Mykelti Brown later gave more insight about Garrison’s memorial service, revealing it was the first time she saw all of her family together “in years.”

“Obviously, Garrison would’ve been happy by that,” she told her Patreon followers, in a video shared by Instagram account Without A Crystal Ball on Monday, March 11. She also added that the Brown family had plans to honor her late brother in the upcoming months, which included a family reunion in Wyoming.

“Living and going on and continuing your life, like what it was before, is hard,” the mom of three, 27, continued about the grieving process. “There’s not a lot people can do or people can say or people can help with, because ultimately it’s just … you kinda gotta go through it.”