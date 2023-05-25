Mykelti Shows off Incredible Weight Loss After Welcoming Twins: Photos

Like mother, like daughter. Sister Wives star Mykelti Padron (née Brown) has taken on a weight loss journey with her mom, Christine Brown, and the results speak for themself.

“Miss Avalon discovered a gentle creature. Playing in Aspyn [Brown’s] backyard and a little lady bug made their appearance [sic],” Mykelti shared via Instagram alongside a series of photos from a fun day outdoors with her children in May 2023.

Fans were forced to do a double take as Mykelti looked more like her famous mother than she normally did.

“You lost so much weight! You look fabulous!!!!” one fan wrote. “How are you so skinny after 3 kids! What’s the secret?” another questioned. While yet another follower chimed in saying, “Girl I literally had to take a second look. Didn’t recognize you. You look great!”

The mother of three – who shares daughter Avalon and twin sons Archer and Ace with husband Tony Padron – has been on a weight loss mission with the Cooking With Just Christine star, Janelle Brown and Madison Brush (née Brown) as they are often seen promoting Plexus on social media.

“Love this little pink drink of mine!” Mykelti captioned a video shared via Instagram in January 2023. “Sorta, like sanity in a bottle #kiddingnotkidding – balanced blood sugar supports milk production and active giving me the clean energy, mental clarity this mama needs! [sic]”

The reality star announced in June 2022 that she was pregnant and expecting twins just 14 months after welcoming Avalon.

“WE’RE HAVING TWINS !!!!” Mykelti shared via Instagram at the time. “Miss Avalon will be a big sister in December (twins come earlier so probably before then).”

She went on to say, “Tony and I definitely weren’t planning this or expecting it but we’re both excited for our upcoming adventure and all the chaos and love it brings.”

For her part, Christine chimed in telling People that the couple are “going to be such great parents.”

“I know they’re a bit overwhelmed because it’s twins,” she added. “It’s a lot of work but I live close, [Mykelti’s sister] Aspyn [Brown] lives close. She’s got such an amazing support system, we’re all so excited,”

Mykelti gave birth to twins Archer and Ace on November 17, 2022.

Keep scrolling to see photos from Mykelti’s weight loss journey.