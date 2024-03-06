A police report detailing the immediate aftermath of the death of Sister Wives star Robert Garrison ​Brown revealed a detail involving the whereabouts of Garrison’s father, Kody Brown, after his son’s death.

“After speaking with Janelle, Gabe left the scene to pick up his father and return with him to the apartment,” the report obtained by In Touch read, referring to Gabriel Brown, the brother of the late Garrison, who discovered his body on Tuesday, March 5, and contacted police. “However, another family member went to assist, and Gabe returned a while later on his own,” the report continued.

Janelle Brown, Garrison’s mother, told a responding officer that Garrison had been “estranged from his father.”

Janelle, 55, told officers she had been texting her son the night of his death, but that after a brief conversation he had “just stopped texting.” Garrison reportedly sent a group message to people the family worked with shortly before he died that read, “I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can’t. I miss these days.”

In Touch confirmed the news of Garrison’s death by apparent suicide on Tuesday, March 5. He was 25. That same day, Garrison’s parents, Kody, 55, and Janelle, issued a joint statement regarding his untimely death.

“Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown,” Janelle wrote via Instagram. “He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory.”

Late on Tuesday, a post was made to Garrison’s Instagram account that read, “Our beloved brother/son Robert (aka Garrison) passed late last night. We appreciate the love and support from all those who have given it.”

The message concluded, “We ask that everyone please respect our privacy and space through this hard time.”

Garrison and Kody had a well-documented strained relationship leading up to his death. According to Janelle during a February 2022 tell-all episode of Sister Wives, Kody was estranged from several of his children, particularly Garrison and Gabe, over household rules the family patriarch set during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[We’re] not good. Not talking,” Kody said of his two kids at the time. “It’s like one of those relationships where we’ve gotta do a lot of work.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).