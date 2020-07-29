Nothing like some alone time! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) enjoyed a “kid-free” date night with her husband, Derick Dillard, over the weekend, and said the outing was “much-needed” in the caption of their cuddly snap on Instagram Stories.

The Counting On alum, 29, posted the photo with her man, 31, on Tuesday, July 28, showing them wearing face masks to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Courtesy Jill Duggar/Instagram

Jill shared the new portrait shortly after the Duggars addressed claims they cut her out of a photo amid their family feud. Eagle-eyed fans quickly took notice that she was mostly cropped out of one shot in particular from Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and Austin Forsyth’s baby shower, and they used the opportunity to ask the brood what the deal was.

“You can only fit so many in a square photo!” the response read from Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s shared account. “[We] wanted to include some of the grandkids, too!”

In recent weeks, Jill’s husband has been very vocal about the issues he has with his in-laws, having discussed the “brokenness” in their bond as well as the “control” Jill’s father supposedly has over their hit reality show.

On July 9, the law student went off about the series and claimed it’s not an accurate representation of reality. “Maybe I’ll start a livestream during episodes, critiquing what is really going on in real-time,” he wrote in the comments of one TLC post promoting the series. “[Jim Bob] will attack the victims if they threaten his show. We were humiliated and threatened when we first tried to not film,” Jill’s husband alleged in another response.

Derick claimed the pressure lessened after some of the older children in the family brought their spouses along to film. “Now, it’s not dependent on us anymore to keep the show going because more kids got married, so [it was] more OK if we quit,” he claimed. Despite the drama, he and Jill are still going strong.

Just a few days ago, the mother of two sounded off after one social media user claimed she was trying “too hard” to make her relationship with Derick appear picture-perfect. “Haha, [I] never said we have a perfect marriage,” Jill replied. “We are certainly both human with normal problems, but we choose to work through the difficult and enjoy life together.”