Everybody knows the Duggars don’t kiss until their wedding day. After moving forward from their courtships to engagements, the Counting On couples save it for the ceremony. But once the big moment finally comes, how does it go?

Do they come up with a strategy for their super public smooch and did anyone miss? (Spoiler alert: Oh yeah.)

Justin Duggar and his new wife, Claire Spivey, locked lips like no one was watching in a heartwarming video captured during their nuptials on February 26, 2021. “Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” they later told Us Weekly. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

Fans of the TLC series also got to watch the very first time Josiah Duggar got to lock lips with his blushing bride, Lauren Swanson, on June 30, 2018. Before their wedding, the couple was following strict touching rules, so they were glad to no longer have to overcome their “magnetic” attraction for each other! The reality star opened up about how he practiced during a scene of Counting On.

“I asked her just to stay still … and then kind of go with it,” Josiah said, revealing he wanted the special moment to go perfect. “I was thinking, you know what? I wonder what it feels like,” he added. “So, I practiced on my hand.”

“I think practicing on my hand was just to see what it felt like from her side — you can’t kiss a tree and expect to see what it’s going to feel like for her,” the father of one continued at the time. “So, if you kiss on your hand, you can feel … like, ‘OK, maybe I should make my lips more full,’ or whatever, and kind of think of it from that perspective. You’ve got to think about it!”

Check out the gallery below to see how all of the couples’ first kisses turned out — and who was an expert while others were amateurs.