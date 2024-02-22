Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans has a long-documented life with her children, but she is a sibling herself, a surprising fact to many fans. Amid her revived feud with her sibling, Teen Mom viewers are curious about Jenelle’s sister, Ashleigh, and her brother, Colin.

Does Jenelle Evans Have Siblings?

The Teen Mom alum has two siblings, a brother named Colin and a sister named Ashleigh. Ashleigh is the oldest of the three, followed by Jenelle, making Colin the youngest.

Who Is Jenelle Evans’ Brother Colin?

Colin was born on March 14, 1993, in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Not much is known about Colin, as he is not a public figure nor did he appear on Teen Mom alongside his sister. He is said to live with his mother, Barbara Evans.

Who Is Jenelle Evans’ Sister Ashleigh?

Ashleigh was born on October 16, 1987, also in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Unlike Colin, far more is known about Ashleigh, as not only did she appear on Teen Mom in season 1, but she has engaged in a public feud with Jenelle over the years.

Jenelle’s older sister is a mom herself, having welcomed three children: Gabriel, Atlas and a daughter whose name has not been made public. She was married to husband Lee Karnuak for a short time in 2014, but they quickly divorced the following year.

Ashleigh works as a veterinarian, having gotten her degree in veterinary medicine in 2023.

Why Are Jenelle and Ashleigh Feuding?

Jenelle and Ashleigh have been feuding for years, with the eldest Evans sister calling Jenelle out all the way back in 2016.

“I think that she always has these boyfriends and they really don’t stick around for a long time and then … it’s just constant chaos,” Ashleigh said to her mom, Barbara, about Jenelle’s dating habits and how they impacted Jenelle’s eldest son, Jace. “I think that Jace should stay with you at least until he’s old enough to make the decision of who he wants to live with. You’ve been raising him since he’s been a baby and I know Jenelle has tried to be in his life, but she’s been given like, what, seven years to get her s–t together?”

Jace later went to live with Barbara, before custody was given back to Jenelle in March 2023. Thus sparked a string of runaways on Jace’s part, as well as a Child Protective Services (CPS) investigation into Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, who was later charged and indicted on child abuse charges stemming from an alleged incident involving Jace in September 2023.

Ashleigh kept her distance from social media as well as from commenting on her sister, but she briefly returned in February 2024 to call out Jenelle.

“It’s been four years since I haven’t had social media due to my sister,” Ashleigh started in a since deleted TikTok video. “I am making this video to tell everybody that my sister’s nothing but a liar. She’s always been the same. She has not only lied and destroyed my mother’s reputation, she has destroyed my reputation and said horrible things about our family over the past 15 years.”

Ashleigh continued, claiming that Jenelle “doesn’t care about anybody but herself.” “I have not spoken to my sister for eight years,” she continued. “And if she wants to retaliate, that’s absolutely fine, because I have a lot of things against her that I’ve kept secret for a very long time.”

Jenelle was quick to clap back at her sister’s remarks, reposting a video from 2021 of her commenting on her sister and the dynamic between them.

“Me and [Ashleigh] didn’t have the best relationship growing up. She had her own friends. I had my own friends,” Jenelle said in the footage, which was stitched with a video of her smirking in the present day. “When we moved to North Carolina, things changed. She got into a Gothic phase, and I was high school cheerleader, and we definitely didn’t get along then, because it seems like my sister was jealous over me.”

“Later on in life, I ended up on this show, and then things only got worse from there,” Jenelle continued, “She has mental health issues. She’s sold me out to the tabloids, making up stories that aren’t even true. When something goes bad in my life, that’s the only time that she will comment on my life. So hope she’s doing well, but it’s better if I cut her off.”