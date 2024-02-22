Jenelle Evans came to her own defense after her sister Ashleigh Evans’ recent social media blast. The former reality star clapped back at Ashleigh’s claims, calling her sister “jealous” in a Thursday, February 22, TikTok video.

“Me and [Ashleigh] didn’t have the best relationship growing up. She had her own friends. I had my own friends,” Jenelle, 32, said in footage from 2021 which was split with a current video of herself simply smiling. “When we moved to North Carolina, things changed. She got into a Gothic phase, and I was high school cheerleader, and we definitely didn’t get along then, because it seems like my sister was jealous over me.”

The Teen Mom alum went on to say, “Later on in life, I ended up on this show, and then things only got worse from there. She, um, has mental health issues. She’s sold me out to the tabloids, making up stories that aren’t even true. When something goes bad in my life, that’s the only time that she will comment on my life. So hope she’s doing well, but it’s better if I cut her off.”

Jenelle captioned the side-by-side footage, “Some things never change,” adding the hashtag “ToxicSiblings.”

Fans were quick to flood the comments section of Jenelle’s TikTok with many remarking how they “didn’t even know” she had siblings.

“Yeah this is why I never mention I have siblings. They’ve been in/out of mental hospitals their entire life,” she responded. “I haven’t talked to her in years so I don’t understand why she’s involving herself in anything.”

The mother of three’s clapback was shared just two days after Ashleigh came “out of hiding” to slam the former 16 & Pregnant star.

“It’s been four years since I haven’t had social media due to my sister,” she said in a lengthy TikTok video, (which has since been deleted) on Tuesday, February 20. “I am making this video to tell everybody that my sister’s nothing but a liar. She’s always been the same. She has not only lied and destroyed my mother’s reputation, she has destroyed my reputation and said horrible things about our family over the past 15 years.”

Ashleigh went on to claim that Jenelle “doesn’t care about anybody but herself,” adding that their mother, Barbara Evans, was “very upset” and “done” after their ongoing feud. “I have not spoken to my sister for eight years. And if she wants to retaliate, that’s absolutely fine, because I have a lot of things against her that I’ve kept secret for a very long time.”