Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason‘s trouble with the law continues after he was charged with misdemeanor child abuse involving wife Jenelle Evans‘ eldest son, Jace Evans, following the teen’s runaway attempt. Fans are wondering what’s next for the former MTV star in his newest court battle.

What Is David Eason Accused Of?

David allegedly “assaulted” Jace, which resulted in the teen’s third runaway attempt on September 28.

“On or about the date of offense shown in the county named above the defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of (redacted), who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” according to the court summons obtained by In Touch on October 26. The document including September 28 as the date of the offense was the same day Jace ran away from home and later ended up in the hospital.

“The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means,” the document went on to state.

What Is a Criminal Summons?

A criminal summons is often issued in lieu of a warrant of arrest, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, which adds, “It is the same as a warrant, except it shall summon the individual named therein to appear before a U.S. Magistrate or Judge at a given time and location.”

In David’s case, the summons was issued by the court on October 24 and served by the Columbus County Clerk’s office the following day.

When Is David Eason’s First Court Date?

David is scheduled to appear before a judge for the first time in his child abuse case on November 29, 2023.

What Led to David Eason Being Charged With Child Abuse?

After two prior runway attempts in August, Jace’s third runaway attempt involved the teen sneaking out of a window at his family’s home and leaving his cell phone behind, which caused Jenelle to call the police. Authorities visited her mother Barbara Evans‘ home, but Jace was not there. However, the teen allegedly told his grandmother that David had assaulted him.

“Made contact with Barbara who advised [Jace] was not at the residence…” the police report, which was obtained by The Ashley, stated. “She advised that she had spoken to [Jace] earlier in the evening when he called from an unknown number and told her about being assaulted by David Eason and that he ran away and was hiding.”

David became the subject of an investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) and North Carolina’s Columbus County Police following the incident. “CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager exclusively confirmed to In Touch at the time of Jace’s third runaway attempt, adding, “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

What Has David Eason Said About the Child Abuse Allegations?

David defended himself against allegations he hurt his stepson in an October 3 Instagram post. The former MTV personality wrote, “It takes a sick person to spread lies on the internet about a child! Then the rest of you are sick for chiming in like you know something because you read their lies. You people really need help! Our kids are in our custody and anything you read is not true! Police reports have been falsified and the truth is already apparent to everyone involved.” He added, “The best thing any of you can do for Jace is to stop talking about him all together please! Thanks.”

What Has Jenelle Evans Said About The Child Abuse Allegations?

Despite the CPS investigation, Jenelle defended her husband in an October 15 TikTok video. “He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” Jenelle explained. “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much.”