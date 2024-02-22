Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, are dropping major hints about their relationship status. The couple changed their relationship status to “separated” on their public Facebook profiles just days after CPS dropped their case against the pair.

In addition to their updated statuses, Jenelle, 32, and David, 35, no longer follow each other on Instagram as of Thursday, February 22. That same day, Teen Mom blogger KittyJakers shared a side-by-side screenshot of Jenelle’s recent social media activity, proving that the former reality star has been spending a lot of time in her “she shed” on the couple’s North Carolina property beginning Monday, February 19.

Jenelle’s unusual social media activity began just four days after the couple’s case with Child Protective Services was dismissed.

“I have some good news and I’m kind of shaking right now from anxiety,” Jenelle told fans in a TikTok video shared on February 15. “All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped.”

She went on to say that she needed to “control the narrative” after “CPS took a voluntary dismissal.”

“I’m focusing on Jace’s mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now,” she continued. “I’d appreciate it if everyone respects my son’s privacy so he can get his mental health in check. Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal. Still hasn’t hit me yet.”

Days later, Jenelle reunited with her eldest son, Jace Evans, and shared footage of the 14-year-old playing with his younger brother, Kaiser Griffith. “Cherishing every moment,” the mother of three – who also shares daughter Ensley with David – wrote over the TikTok video, confirming in a response to a fan’s comment that the video was current.

While neither Jenelle nor David has publicly commented on the status of their marriage, this is not the first time the notoriously unstable couple has sparked split rumors since tying the knot in September 2017.

The 16 & Pregnant alum walked away from her marriage in October 2019 after David admitted to shooting and killing the family’s pet French bulldog.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process,” she shared via Instagram at the time. “I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Despite the drama, the pair reconciled in March 2020. “I know some people don’t understand, but there’s a lot of worse things that have happened in my life than getting back with my husband and trying to work it out,” she told Us Weekly in March 2021. “For me, I was willing to give it a second shot.”

After various other ups and downs – including being fired by MTV in 2019 – the Read Between the Lines author regained custody of Jace after a decade-long battle with her mom, Barbara Evans, in 2023. However, after multiple runaway attempts by the teen, David was accused of assaulting his stepson and charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October 2023.

“He is being accused of some horrible, horrible s–t that is not true. I was there, my kids were there, everyone was there. You guys have no idea about the details,” Jenelle said in an October 15 TikTok video, defending her husband against the allegations. “It just makes me really sad for David. Because David is like, he’s just taking all of these punches, rolling with it, not saying s–t. I don’t blame him, and I feel really bad for him because my kids adore that man. My kids love that man so much”