Uh oh. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Eason (née Evans) dropped a brand-new bombshell in July 2022 when she accused her mom, Barbara Evans, of being a “toxic” parent. So, fans are wondering what exactly spurred the apparent mother-daughter feud after years of being at odds with one another over custody of her son Jace.

Keep reading to find out everything we know about Jenelle and Barbara’s apparent disagreement.

Jenelle Accused Her Mom of Neglecting Her

In a July 2022 Instagram post, the MTV personality alleged that her mother neglected to recognize Jenelle’s “accomplishments.”

“And I just keep my mouth shut,” Jenelle captioned the video post at the time. “I have been the happiest I’ve ever been in my life. It sucks when none of your accomplishments are acknowledged … especially by your own mom. #ToxicParents.”

Aside from the caption, Jenelle included several allegations in her clip as well, as it featured several messages apparently sent to her accusing Barbara of talking about her daughter behind her back.

“Did you see what your mom said about you?” one message read that appeared on the screen as Jenelle sat down and sipped a drink. “You’re mom was talking s—t about you!” the second statement read.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

What Did Barbara Say About Jenelle?

During a recent trip to Los Angeles, Jenelle’s mom met up with the cast of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant where she was overheard giving the young moms advice.

“I’m gonna give you advice,” Barbara began, according to a report by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “Do not get sucked into this fame and do not, no seriously, do not blow your money.”

“Do not get sucked into fame, because it will ruin your life. That’s what happened to Farrah. She’s a f–king mess,” she continued.

“Even Jenelle, she spent so much money buying cars, boats, everything for her boyfriends. What are you f–king nuts?” the former reality star added before claiming that she invested her earnings.

Jenelle and Barbara Have Had a Difficult Relationship

Prior to Jenelle’s public allegations against her mom in July 2022, the duo had previously experienced multiple ups and downs over the years, primarily over the custody over Jenelle’s son Jace. The North Carolina native shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. She is also the mother to son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, whom she shares with husband David Eason.

In January 2021, Barbara claimed to TMZ that she had “full custody” over Jace. However, Jenelle quickly denied that in a TikTok video she shared that month.

“Now she’s trying to make me look like a dumbass,” the mother of three said in the clip at the time. “Now she’s taking it all back.”

Despite the dramatic battle, Jenelle told Us Weekly that she would “never” want Barbara out of Jace’s life.

“I know in the past I’ve said that, but that was when I was young and mad,” she said in March 2021. “I see how important it is for Jace to have that relationship with my mom, no matter how much I dislike her.”

Barbara Evans Had a Complicated Relationship With Jenelle’s Husband

Aside from their custody battle over Jace, Barbara was also at odds with Jenelle’s husband, David. However, the 16 & Pregnant alum exclusively opened up to In Touch about how their relationship improved over time.

“They currently have no issues with each other,” Jenelle said in April 2020. “It makes me very happy. [We] get along great at the moment. I feel like we get along better than ever because we aren’t worried about what’s ‘right or wrong’ when it comes to living our lives and what’s going to be aired about us on TV.”

She also explained how her mother was “always worried about pleasing the producers” when they were on Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2019. “That would start arguments between us.”

Eight months later, Barbara, David and Jenelle even posed for family Christmas photos together with Jenelle’s children, seemingly signaling an end to the past dissent.

Barbara did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.