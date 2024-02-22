Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans‘ family drama with sister Ashleigh is back on again. On February 21, 2024, she made her brief but dramatic return to social media to bash her sibling, and now fans want to know more about Ashleigh and what she’s been up to.

Who Is Jenelle Evans’ Sister Ashleigh Evans?

Ashleigh is Jenelle’s older sister. She was born on October 16, 1987, in Oak Island, North Carolina. The siblings also have a brother, Colin Evans, and all three share the same parents, Barbara and Robert Evans.

Is Ashleigh Evans a Parent?

Ashleigh is the mother to three children. Her oldest child, Gabriel Wilson, was born in 2012 during her first marriage, which she left in 2013 due to alleged domestic abuse.

She has another son, Atlas Karnauk, who came along in 2015 and whom she shares with her second husband, Lee Karnauk. The former couple divorced in 2016 and were involved in a bitter custody dispute over the boy, who as of 2018 was living with his dad in New Jersey.

In a May 2018 Facebook video, Ashleigh and Barbara discussed an update in the case. “My daughter Ash has done nothing wrong but take care of her child,” Barbara said, adding, “The baby’s being neglected, and nobody cares. But we will fight this, and fight it until the end.”

“If we gotta go up there to New Jersey and fight it, we’ll fight it until we cannot fight no more,” she added, as Ashleigh had tried to get the case moved to North Carolina. Its unclear what the current custody status is involving Atlas.

Ashleigh also reportedly added a daughter to her family, although her name has not been revealed.

Was Ashleigh Evans Featured on ​’Teen Mom 2′?

She appeared sporadically despite her feud with Jenelle. In a 2016 MTV special focused on their mom, titled Being Barbara, Ashleigh went off on her sister’s relationship history and how it was affecting her oldest son, Jace.

“I think that she always has these boyfriends and they really don’t stick around for a long time and then … it’s just constant chaos,” Ashleigh explained to Barbara. “I think that Jace should stay with you at least until he’s old enough to make the decision of who he wants to live with. You’ve been raising him since he’s been a baby and I know Jenelle has tried to be in his life, but she’s been given like, what, seven years to get her s–t together?” Jenelle and Barbara eventually came to an agreement in March 2023 for Jace to move in with his mother.

During the special, viewers got a glimpse of Atlas, marveling over the toddler’s bright red hair.

What Has Ashleigh Said About Jenelle?

Ashleigh laid low on social media since roughly 2020, except to make a comment about Jenelle to a post by YouTuber @ElleBee in September 2023, which The Ashley’s Reality Roundup caught.

“I try really hard not to comment on these videos about my family. However, I will say that my sister has not changed, she is still the same person she was years ago,” Ashleigh wrote. “She still neglects her children, has a lot of mental health issues, starts trouble with my mother all the time, doing drugs.” ​

“She’s only upset because the truth is coming out,” she continued. “Not by my mother [but] by her own actions and being a neglectful parent. That’s why she got a restraining order. It’s most likely going to be dropped.”

“If only everybody seen what goes on behind closed doors everyone would be shocked. My sister is out of control. Unfortunately, she will never change,” Ashleigh concluded.

Why Did Ashleigh Return to Social Media?

Ashleigh made a brief return to social media, but quickly deleted her account after slamming her sister.

“So tonight, I’m coming out of hiding. It’s been four years since I haven’t had social media due to my sister,” Ashleigh began in a 7-minute clip originally posted to TikTok in February 2024, which has since been taken down. “I am making this video to tell everybody that my sister’s nothing but a liar. She’s always been the same. She has not only lied and destroyed my mother’s reputation, she has destroyed my reputation and said horrible things about our family over the past 15 years.”

Ashleigh went on to claim Jenelle doesn’t properly care for Jace, saying that her sister “doesn’t care about anybody but herself” and “operates on toxicity.”