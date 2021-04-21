Prince Harry Slammed for Returning to the U.S. After Funeral Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday

Prince Harry is receiving backlash online after fleeing the U.K. following Prince Philip’s funeral ahead of Queen Elizabeth‘s birthday.

“That is super disrespectful. He should have stayed for his grandmother. His pregnant wife and toddler would have understood,” one Twitter user wrote on Wednesday, April 21, referring to Meghan Markle and their son, Archie, 23 months. “I’m saddened and disappointed in Prince Harry, deserting the Queen on her birthday is shameful!” another added. “She’s lost her husband of 73 years and now Harry to his beloved Meghan. Why is it you are doing as your wife tells you to do? I think it’s Meghan that’s trapped Harry, not the royals!” A third, meanwhile, asked, “Why not stay an extra day or two for the Queen‘s birthday?”

The Duke of Sussex, 36, touched down in Los Angeles on April 20 after reuniting with brother Prince William, sister-in-law Kate Middleton and more family members at his grandfather’s service. The siblings put their differences aside on Saturday, April 17, following Harry and Meghan’s controversial tell-all.

An insider exclusively told In Touch that while the 36-year-old “does not regret” his decision, “he wishes he’d handled his departure in a more sensitive manner and admits he could’ve done things differently.”

Shutterstock (2)

During the bombshell CBS interview, the former Suits actress, 39, said that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark Archie’s skin might be when he’s born.”

Following the bombshell accusation, Harry refused to comment on who was behind the racially charged comment. “That conversation I’m never going to share,” he said. “It was awkward. I was a bit shocked.” It was later clarified that the comment was not made by Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

Days later, Prince William was quick to shut down the claims, telling a Sky News reporter, “We are very much not a racist family.”

A separate source revealed the brothers spoke while the red-headed royal was in the U.K. “They’ve gone from being torn by war to uniting in grief and are talking through their issues.”

As for the rest of his family members, the insider explained that Harry and his father, Prince Charles, “are trying to rebuild their relationship.”

“They’ve spoken and reminisced about their fondest moments of Prince Philip,” the source added. “He really did make them laugh.”