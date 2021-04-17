Prince Harry Reunites With Royal Family at Prince Philip’s Funeral

Prince Harry reunited with his royal family to attend Prince Philip’s funeral held at Windsor Castle, also marking the first time he and Prince William have seen each other face-to-face in a year.

The siblings put their differences aside for the service on Saturday, April 17, following Harry’s controversial tell-all interview with pregnant wife Meghan Markle detailing their rocky royal exit and strife with the family.

For the second procession in St. George’s Chapel, it was confirmed that Harry, 36, and William, 38, will not walk next to each other. Instead, their cousin Peter Phillips will be in between them as they hold onto their late grandfather’s coffin. Before the service took place, the Buckingham Palace squashed any rumors that Harry and William’s rift was the cause of the switch-up.

“These are practical changes rather than sending a signal,” Buckingham Palace told Us Weekly in a statement. “The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes as well as the personal wishes of The Duke.”

Despite going through some adversity with William, Harry previously said that he feels confident they will reconcile one day during his CBS primetime special, which aired on March 7.

“You know, as I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we — you know, we’re on — we’re on different paths,” the soon-to-be father of two said, adding, “The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”

Harry and William’s beloved grandfather, Philip, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” an announcement from the royal family read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.”

Following his passing, Harry and Meghan, 39, released a statement honoring his legacy. “IN LOVING MEMORY OF His Royal Highness,” the message shared via the couple’s website read. “The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE …YOU WILL BE GREATLY MISSED.”

William also reflected on the great experiences he shared with Philip in his own statement, writing, “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life — both through good times and the hardest days.”

