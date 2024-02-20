Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff has gone back and forth on what to do with his family’s famous estate, Roloff Farms. After denying his children the chance to purchase the land, the patriarch listed 16 acres of the Oregon farm for sale. But did Matt ever sell the farm?

Did Matt Roloff Sell Roloff Farms?

Matt has tried selling a portion of Roloff Farms – including the home in which he and ex-wife Amy Roloff raised their four children – twice.

“Well, the cats out of the bag. I want to make sure you all hear the big news directly from me,” he announced in May 2022. “All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farm’s 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn. It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting … it’s time to move toward the next season of life.”

The $4 million plot of land stayed on the market for five months before Matt had a change of heart. The farm was quietly relisted in August 2023, as the price was dropped from $4 million to $3,395,000. Again, after five months on the market, the listing was removed in December 2023.

Is Roloff Farms Available to Rent?

After the initial failed sale of Roloff Farms, Matt decided to list the home and surrounding lands as a short-term rental property.

Beginning in November 2022, guests were able to stay in the 8,938-square-foot home that features six bedrooms, five and a half baths and sleeps up to 16 guests, for a starting rate of $1,280 per night.

“When I put the small side of the farm up for sale I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees. What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process,” Matt announced the previous month. “I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with @itrip_vacations and open the @rolofffarms to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home.”

He continued, “It’s my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home. Who knows, maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.”

The estate is not currently listed for rent.

What Does Matt Roloff Plan to Do With Roloff Farms?

During the season 25 premiere in February 2024, Matt and his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, revealed what the father of four plans to do with Roloff Farms after his death.

“We’ve all but decided that when I die, we’re giving whatever piece of the farm I still have to Amy,” Matt said to ex-wife Amy, who looked baffled by the revelation. “I…I don’t even know how to comment on that,” she said.

According to Caryn, it was her idea to pass the farm to Amy after Matt’s death. “Let’s talk about the fact that I’m the one who had the idea that you leave everything you own, aside from Arizona cause that’s ours together, to Amy,” she said as Matt agreed.

Despite the couple’s engagement, Caryn added, “Whether we get married or we don’t, the farm is off the table.”

“[They] built and worked for this farm. I came in later and I don’t want it and I don’t want to take away from the people who built it, the family, the kids, so that is definite,” she continued.