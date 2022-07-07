Here comes the bride? Fans of Little People, Big World have been wondering if Matt Roloff is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Caryn Chandler. Keep reading to see what the pair have said about their plans to tie the knot.

When Did Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Start Dating?

After Matt divorced his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, in 2016, he quickly began a relationship with Caryn. His new girlfriend was no stranger to the Roloff family and worked as a long-time manager of Roloff Farms.

“Caryn and I have developed a great friendship over the years,” the Against All Odds author told producers in a confessional on LPBW at the beginning of their relationship in 2017. “Her sense of logic and my sense of logic are very compatible.”

Matt added, “Everybody, I believe, have different people that they jive with at different stages of your life. I have absolutely no regrets looking back over Amy and I’s 26 years of marriage. We outgrew each other in some way, and now, my heart’s open for Caryn.”

After confirming that he and Caryn were “officially dating,” he explained why she’s a great partner for him.

“I had to do a lot of soul-searching and think about what I, you know, really wanted in life. Caryn offers me great companionship, and I think Caryn and I enjoy the same sort of social settings, you know? We enjoy each other’s company and friendship and companionship,” the reality star said. “Maybe Amy and I didn’t have that. It’s different. This is, you know, a really neat person, that’s full of life, and I think she’s cute.”

TLC

Do Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Live Together?

Matt revealed he and Caryn planned to buy a home together in Arizona in 2018.

“Roughly four months of the year, I’ll be down there,” he later explained in 2019. “She still has her house with her family in Oregon, and I still have the farm. My time in Arizona gives me enough relief and time away that’s really changed my attitude.”

Are Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Engaged?

While fans of the TLC show have been wondering if the pair plan to get married, both Matt and Caryn have denied rumors that they’re engaged.

What Have Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler Said About the Engagement Rumors?

During a 2021 episode of LPBW, a producer asked the couple if they planned to walk down the aisle soon. Matt shut down speculation by joking they wouldn’t be marrying until at least 2022.

“We’re not,” Caryn added as she playfully smacked him. “He hasn’t asked me.”

Then in November 2021, fans began to wonder if the pair got married when they took a romantic vacation to Cabo San Lucas together. After Caryn shared photos from the trip via Instagram, one fan asked, “Did you two elope?!”

The Arizona native quickly replied, “Haha, no we didn’t.”

In July 2022, Matt once again addressed wedding rumors when a fan told him to sign a prenuptial agreement before he married Caryn. The TV personality fired back by stating that his girlfriend is wealthier than he is.

“Since she has a net worth 3x my worth,” the Roloff patriarch responded. “I hope she lets me sneak by.”

“Caryn’s net wealth will surprise you,” he added. “I need her to try [to] keep up.”