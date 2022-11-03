The Roloff Farms House Rental Property Is Set to Launch in November! Tour the Family’s Former Home

The next chapter. Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shocked fans when he announced he had placed 16 acres of the family’s farm up for sale and subsequently removed the listing, opting to convert their former family home into a rental property instead. Now, In Touch can exclusively reveal exactly when the vacation rental will hit the market.

“We are beyond excited to launch the Roloff Farms as a short-term rental with iTrip Vacations Northwest managing it. Our target is to have the listing live and bookable this week with the first possible stay starting on November 16,” a rep for iTrip tells In Touch. “The listing includes the entire fully furnished and decorated home, the six-car garage that was converted into a game room, as well as the pool and hot tub.”

The home has been transformed into any fan’s dream rental with “a number of items from and about the show [being] incorporated into the staging throughout the home.”

“We know that it will be a truly special experience for fans of the show as well as groups and families looking for a wonderful property during their travels to the Pacific Northwest,” the insider continues.

The TLC star’s change of heart comes after he admitted to not feeling “real emotional about [the sale]” and five months after listing the Oregon property for sale for $4 million.

“When I put the small side of the farm up for sale I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees. What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process,” Matt, 61, shared in his October 22 Instagram announcement. “I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with [iTrip Vacations] and open the [Roloff Farms] to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home.”

The father of four – who raised his children Zach, Jeremy, Molly and Jacob, in the farmhouse with ex-wife Amy Roloff – went on to say that they are “scrambling behind the scenes” to get the 5373-square-foot farmhouse ready for visitors.

“It’s my hope [that] many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home. Who knows, maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house,” Matt continued.

Keep scrolling to see photos of the upcoming vacation rental at Roloff Farms.