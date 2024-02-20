Season 25 of Little People, Big World starts off with a bang, as Matt Roloff tells ex-wife Amy Roloff that he’s decided to leave the family farm to her, instead of his fiancée, Caryn Chandler, or any of the former couple’s four children.

In a sneak preview clip released on Monday, February 19, Matt, 62, and Caryn, 56, were sitting for a discussion with Amy, 61, and her husband, Chris Marek. The family patriarch, who is the sole owner of Roloff Farms, explained, “We’ve all but decided that when I die, we’re giving whatever piece of the farm I still have to Amy,” as Caryn looked on supportively.

Amy had trouble finding words to reply at first, as she appeared blindsided by the news. “I…I don’t even know how to comment on that,” she told her ex-husband.

In a confessional, the family matriarch was still blown away, explaining, “What? It’s crazy,” about Matt’s decision.

Back in the group setting, Matt said that he made the decision to give Amy the farm “cause otherwise it’s too complicated.” The former couple share four adult children who grew up on the farm.

Caryn made it known that she had absolutely no interest in taking on the responsibility of Matt’s farm once he’s gone.

“Lets talk about the fact that I’m the one who had the idea that you leave everything you own, aside from Arizona cause that’s ours together, to Amy,” she said in a confessional while looking at Matt, who agreed, “You did, that was your idea.”

While helping Amy understand how she and Matt decided to leave her the farm, Caryn described how Matt and Amy were a family “in the first part of your life,” and that they “built and worked for this farm. I came in later and I don’t want it and I don’t want to take away from the people who built it, the family, the kids, so that is definite.”

Caryn, who became engaged to Matt in April 2023, added, “Whether we get married or we don’t, the farm is off the table.”

After the clip was posted to TLC’s Instagram page, viewers were divided over Matt’s decision.

“She helped build that farm, she deserves it for sure…” one person wrote while another countered, “What about the cash she already got for her share?”

Four years after Matt and Amy divorced in 2016, she sold her 32 acres of the farm to her ex-husband for $975,000.

“She got her half. Matt doesn’t owe her more. He should put it in a trust for kids or grandkids. Amy is remarried,” one person commented, while another added, “He’s putting her in the position to then deal with the kids,” when it comes to who Amy would ultimately leave the farm to.

“Hey, Amy was caught off guard and she probably wants it in writing to believe it. Matt has made promises before…I understand Amy’s reaction,” one fan noted, while another added, “Probably the best thing the man’s done yet!!! She’ll make sure it’s handled correctly.”

Out of the four Roloff children, only youngest son Jacob Roloff still actively works on the family farm, although he doesn’t appear on LPBW. Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, expressed an interest in purchasing the farm during season 22 so they could raise their family there, but later changed their minds.

“I think I’m just very content with what’s going on right now. I’m pretty cool with not getting myself more involved with my dad at the moment,” Zach told Tori.

In a confessional Zach added, “When it comes to owning the farm, I think my dad just needed to be a little bit more collaborative. And I think the mindset and the style that’s gotten him this far is totally cool, but it’s not a style I wanna collaborate with.”

Matt announced in a May 12, 2022, Instagram post that he was selling 16 of the farm’s 109 acres for $4 million, including the original family home and barn. He took it off the market five months later and turned the home and surrounding acreage into a vacation rental property.

Little People, Big World season 25 premieres on TLC on Tuesday, February 20, at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.