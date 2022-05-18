Check Out How the Roloff Family Tree Has Grown! A Guide to the ‘Little People, Big World’ Cast

More than a decade later, the cast of Little People, Big World — the Roloff family — has gotten bigger! With divorces, marriages and babies, it’s easy to get lost in how big the family has grown in 23 seasons.

The popular reality TV series originally premiered in 2006 and documented the daily lives of Matt Roloff, his now-ex-wife, Amy Roloff, and their four children, fraternal twins Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Roloff as they navigated life on their farm in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Out of the family of six, Matt has diastrophic dysplasia while Amy and Zach have achondroplasia dwarfism. Jeremy, Molly and Jacob are of average height.

“TLC came to us about five or six years ago, and so we suddenly realized we were given a great opportunity to educate people about dwarfism,” Amy said in an interview with Ability Magazine in 2010 about the birth of their show. “When it was offered that we do a show about our lives, my husband and I were like, ‘Wow, nothing like this has even been on the air.’ Nothing had depicted dwarfism in an everyday way. Lo and behold, a few episodes turned into six seasons. And here we are.”

Matt and Amy documented their everyday lives as they worked and raised their family on their beloved property, Roloff Farms. While the farm expanded from 34 acres to 109 over the years, so has the family! However, the cast has certainly changed since they were first introduced back in season 1. Currently, the only original family members who still appear on the TLC series are Matt, Amy and Zach. Jeremy and Jacob both made announcements that they were leaving the show in 2018 and 2016, respectively.

Molly, the couple’s only daughter, has yet to make a formal announcement but she has not been seen in a number of seasons since she left for college in 2012.

Despite losing some cast members over the years, the family has welcomed some new faces. Following Amy and Matt’s divorce in 2016, the pair moved on with new partners. Although it was controversial at the time, Matt began dating Caryn Chandler, a long-time employee of Roloff Farms, in 2017. Amy moved on with real estate agent Chris Marek in 2016 and the two tied the knot on Roloff Farms in August 2021.

Amy and Matt have also become grandparents over the years! After Zach married Tori Roloff (née Patton) in July 2015, the pair welcomed their son, Jackson in 2017, daughter Lilah Ray in 2019 and their third child, Josiah, in 2022. Jeremy also has three kids of his own after marrying Audrey Roloff (née Botti) in 2014. The pair share daughter Ember born in 2017, Bode born in 2020 and their second son, Radley, born in 2021. The youngest Roloff, Jacob married his wife, Isabel Rock, in November 2021 and welcomed their first son, Mateo, in December 2021.

As for the only daughter of the Roloff family, Molly, she married Joel Silvius in August 2017, and the pair have since created a life in Spokane, Washington.

Keep scrolling to see the full Roloff family tree!