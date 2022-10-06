There’s been no shortage of drama throughout the 17 seasons Sister Wives has been on the air, as fans have seen Kody Brown and his four wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown go through ups and downs over the years. With tensions at an all-time high in the Brown family, many have been wondering: Did Janelle leave Kody? Keep reading to find out everything about their relationship.

Who Did Kody Marry First?

Kody, 53, tied the knot with Meri, 51, in 1990 and were legally married until 2014. The couple divorced so the salesman could legally marry Robyn and adopt her three children from a previous relationship. Though he and Meri remain “spiritually married,” the pair’s relationship hit a major rough patch when Meri was involved in a catfishing scandal in 2015, which altered their relationship completely.

“Kody and I — we had a conversation recently, that kind of came down to, ‘We’re friends.’ Which I guess is a good thing,” she said in December 2021. “I guess I just have hope for more than that.”



When Did Kody Marry Janelle?

Kody spiritually wed Janelle, 53, in 1993 after a couple years of courting. However, during a 2013 episode of Sister Wives, Janelle explained that she was actually friends with his family before they got together.

“My mom was worried I was getting sucked into some polygamous cult,” Janelle revealed. “But she ended up meeting Kody’s dad, and they ended up falling in love and getting married before Kody and I started courting.”

A year later, Kody wed Christine, 50, whom Janelle has a close relationship with. The Brown matriarch then spiritually wed Robyn, 43, in 2010 before making it legally official in 2014.

How Many Kids Does Janelle Have?

Janelle and Kody have six children together: Logan, born in May 1994; Maddie, born in November 1995; Hunter, born in February 1997; Garrison, born in October 1998; Gabriel, born in October 2001 and Savanah, born in December 2004.

Did Janelle Leave Kody on ‘Sister Wives’?

Though Janelle and Kody’s relationship has so far stood the test of time, there have been instances when Janelle has wondered if living a polygamist lifestyle is right for her.

“I’ve caught myself in the last few weeks really reflecting and being like, ‘OK, look: do I still choose plural marriage?’” she said in a season 16 episode. “Yeah, I still choose it, but I’ve had to [make] that conscious decision with myself.”

“My children are almost grown and there’s not a huge necessity anymore to stay. It was a wonderful way to raise children,” she explained in a confessional. “With Kody and I right now, our relationship is pretty ​strained, and you know it’d be really easy, it’s easy to walk away.”

While Janelle has so far stayed in their relationship, Kody’s third wife, Christine, shocked fans when she announced that the couple were separating in November 2021.

While Kody and Christine’s split was a surprise to not only fans of the long-running TLC series but also to the other wives, an insider told In Touch that Janelle would never leave Kody no matter how tough things get.

“Janelle, I do not believe will ever leave Kody,” the source said. “Janelle is perfectly content with the relationship they’ve always had and it’s never changed, and it’s always been the way it is and he respects her. … She and Kody are best friends.”

While the source went on to claim that Christine may try “to pull people away” amid her breakup with the reality star, “nobody can urge Janelle” to leave Kody.

“Janelle and Christine have a close relationship because they’re friends and grew up raising kids together essentially. … [But] Christine can’t convince anyone of anything, especially Janelle,” the insider said. “Janelle’s not that type of person. However, Christine does want Kody to burn.”