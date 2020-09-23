Coming into her own! Counting On alum Jill Dillard (née Duggar) revealed she started wearing pants after setting “healthy boundaries” with family in a candid new YouTube video she shared on Wednesday, September 23.

During the Q&A, the TLC star, 29, explained how she often used to wear dresses or skirts in her younger years to please her conservative brood. However, as she and husband Derick Dillard, 31, “grew as a couple,” Jill reevaluated the decision and felt she could still be “modest” and wear pants.

Derick noted that not being closely associated with the show anymore gave her more confidence to wear them. “We were able to be ourselves,” he shared.

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

These days, jeans are a staple in her wardrobe and Jill admitted the first time she ever wore pants out was to an amusement park. The TV personality also opened up about her nose piercing in the video, revealing she was quite fond of them.

“I kind of always thought they were cute,” Jill confessed. “But I think that some of the decisions that we’ve made … even if I liked something before, I wouldn’t have done it because maybe of the backlash that I would get or something … from people close to me or something. I just hate confrontation so maybe I would’ve avoided it.”

The mom of two said Derick’s support helped her along the way. “I think because of the journey we had already been on as a couple that I was more comfortable with decisions that we make as a family,” she added. “Being OK sometimes with other people not being OK is a hard thing, but as long as we knew the decisions were not wrong, they could just be ones that other people might not make for themselves and that’s like, good for us.”

Courtesy of Jill Duggar/Instagram

Jill later sounded off about tattoos, pointing out she is a sentimental person so she could see herself getting some ink in the future even though she hates needles.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum revealed she doesn’t feel obligated to discuss every decision with her family anymore, but conversations do come up from time to time. As for how they got to this point, Jill credited therapy with helping them get through some tough transitions and said their faith has kept them strong.