Is Henry Seewald OK? Counting On fans were concerned about the little boy after dad Ben Seewald shared a photo of him with a bandaid on his face. Luckily, mom Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) was happy to clear the air. On Saturday, July 25, the TLC star addressed fans’ concerns in an Instagram comment.

“What happened to Henry’s eye?” one commenter asked with a heart. “Henry and Spurgeon were playing with sticks in the backyard, and he got a little scratch on his cheek,” Jessa, 27, responded. “Of course, bandaids are always ‘needed,’ even if the boo-boo is minor,” she teased.

Luckily, it looked like Henry, 3, was feeling just fine, and he was definitely still feeling up to playing with his little sister, Ivy Jane Seewald. The photo that got fans talking featured the big brother cuddling his baby sibling. Some fans joked his hug looked more like a “choke hold,” but that’s something Jessa and Ben, 25, are working on. “Haha! Yes, we’re always reminding the boys — ‘Hold her under the arms, not around the neck!’” the mom of three told fans.

Henry is still growing into his role as a big brother, but it seems like he takes his job of looking after his little sister pretty seriously. When the family set off fireworks in their backyard in mid-July, Jessa shared a video of the toddler keeping a careful eye on Ivy. He even grabbed her hand to make sure she stayed safe at one point. How cute is that?

The fireworks show did raise a couple of other questions, however — like if it was Ivy’s turn to become a big sibling. “I saw blue smoke and assumed it was a gender reveal,” one fan wrote. Jessa was quick to play along about how it looked, but this isn’t the first time she’s sparked baby No. 4 speculation.

Though she clapped back at pregnancy rumors in February, she’s dropped hints that more kids are in her future. During Abbie and John David Duggar’s birth special, she joked about having an epidural the next time she gives birth. In April, she further fanned the flames when she revealed she and son Spurgeon talked about baby name ideas. Whether or not the Seewalds are getting a new sibling anytime soon, one thing is for sure — these cute kids are always looking out for each other.