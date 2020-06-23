Courtesy of Jessa Seewald/Instagram

No need to worry! Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) reassured fans her youngest son, Henry, was doing just fine after they expressed concern for the little boy’s health. While celebrating Father’s Day on Sunday, June 21, the Counting On star shared a photo of her husband, Ben Seewald. Though the dad was playing with son Spurgeon and daughter Ivy Jane, Henry was nowhere to be found. Luckily, there was a good reason.

“Aww, where’s Henry? Is he OK?” one fan asked in the comments of the Instagram post. They were worried the 3-year-old might be sick — but Jessa, 27, but those fears to rest. “He was napping when I took this pic,” she clarified, adding a sleeping emoji.

In the past, the 19 Kids and Counting alum has been open with her followers about Henry’s speech delays. In a November 2019 episode of the family’s TLC show, she and Ben revealed their middle child “wasn’t communicating” the same way his big brother did when he was that age. While they wanted to give Henry time to grow and develop at his own pace, they also decided it might be best to get him checked out by an expert.

“He’s not been really catching on. He’s not really able to talk and communicate what he wants. A lot of the time it’s just grunts and pointing and that kind of thing,” she said on the show. The couple quickly ruled out any potential hearing problems and zeroed in on their son’s speech. Once they identified the issue, they were able to start working on it.

By March, the mom of three let fans know her son had made some serious strides. “Henry went from practically no words on his second birthday to being caught up now as he’s turning 3!” she told a fan who asked for an update. “[We’re] praising the Lord for this answer to our prayers.”

Now, it seems Henry has plenty to say. And one of his favorite things to do is ask his mom if he can borrow her phone to take pictures. Jessa joked in June that she always ends up with anywhere from five to 1,000 “blurry photos of the world” on her phone.

“Pictures like these are priceless,” she shared. “I will look back on these days all too soon and find that he isn’t three years old anymore. One day, he’ll have feet as big as his daddy’s and won’t be asking to use my phone to take pictures because he’ll have a phone of his own. Cherish the moments. The days are long but the years are short.”