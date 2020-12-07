Chris Lopez revealed why he won’t tell his “side” of the story amid drama with ex Kailyn Lowry during a recent Q&A.

“Are we ever going to hear your side?” one fan asked the dad of two via Instagram, to which he responded, “I used to feel like my side of the story needed to be told to keep facts right … now, I don’t care what story you choose to believe.”

In a separate Story, he shared a cryptic quote, writing, “My story is filled with broken pieces, bad decisions and some ugly truths. But it’s also filled with major comeback, peace in my soul and grace that saved my life.”

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

Following Kailyn’s split from ex-husband Javi Marroquin, the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, linked up with the fitness enthusiast. They welcomed their first child, son Lux, in 2017. After giving birth to their second son together, Romello Creed, tension reached a boiling point between the now-exes when Chris cut Lux’s hair without her permission.

In September, Kailyn shared “before” and “after” photos of Lux’s long locks, which were cut unevenly. In the “after” photo, the toddler’s luscious waves were gone and it seemed as if a considerable amount of his length was snipped.

“Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the MTV star captioned the “after” pic, adding, “Control tactic.”

The Pride Over Pity author then went on Instagram Live to share more details about the incident. “If you’ve ever sent your kid to a family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kid’s hair off behind your back,” Kail told fans in a clip reposted by the Teen Mom Shade Room.

Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

“It’s just like, I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me,” she added, hinting at her previous domestic violence and cheating allegations against Chris, which he previously denied. “Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

After her comments, Chris also took to IG Live to respond to Kail’s claims. “And if you want to be real, I was basically telling the girl [to] keep doing it. If I [want] to cut my son’s hair, I’ll be real with y’all. I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f–king scalp his ass, alright? Let’s be [on] some real s–t,” Chris said in a clip reposted by the Teen Mom Shade Room.

Despite their back and forth online, Kailyn revealed she wouldn’t be able to forgive herself if she didn’t invite Chris to Creed’s birth.

“I just feel like, if I didn’t allow him to be there in that moment, I would never have the opportunity — neither one of us would have the opportunity to take it back or change it,” Kail exclusively revealed to In Touch. “I never want my child to question why I didn’t allow their dad to be there. And I feel like, even if things don’t work out with Chris or he decides not to coparent with me … nobody can ever say that I didn’t allow him to be there and to try to be a parent.”

Since then, however, it doesn’t seem like Chris has been all that involved. On August 31, the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost revealed she didn’t know when the last time she heard from Chris since she invited him to attend Creed’s birth on July 30. She wrote at the time, “It is EXHAUSTING to try to get someone to want to be involved.”

Unfortunately, it sounds like we’ll never know Chris’ “side.”