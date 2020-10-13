Say cheese! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry posted a new photo of sons Creed and Lux smiling with delight and one fan pointed out they look like “actual twins.”

“Mornin from these crazies,” the MTV alum, 28, captioned the precious snap of her boys shared with ex Chris Lopez beaming in bed on Monday, October 12.

“How do you not see your face in Creed?! I can sit down and break it down for you [because] sis he’s [your twin],” another one of Kailyn’s followers sounded off after seeing her latest Instagram post. Meanwhile, others said Kailyn’s youngest son resembles Isaac, her 10-year-old son shared with former flame Jo Rivera.

After the arrival of her fourth child in July, Kailyn hasn’t been getting along with her ex Chris, which may come as no surprise considering the A Letter of Love author previously wasn’t going to let him be in the room during her delivery.

Although she ultimately changed her mind and allowed him to be present for Creed’s birth, it seems they still haven’t let bygones be bygones just yet.

Chris took to Instagram Stories with a cryptic message on October 8, hinting they won’t be rekindling their romance anytime soon.

“If your heart hurts a little after letting go of someone or something, that’s OK. It just means that your feelings were genuine,” the quote read. “Sometimes we have to put things that were once good to an end. Not every new beginning is meant to last forever. And not every person who walks into your life is meant to stay.”

More recently, Kailyn dropped a major bombshell about ex Javi Marroquin, whom she shares son Lincoln with. In a shocking new Teen Mom 2 sneak peek, she alleged Javi asked her to hook up amid his relationship with Lauren Comeau.

“I stopped filming to live my life normally [because] I’ve realized my kids’ life when they get older will suffer if I continue to be a part of this TV show,” he later wrote in a now-deleted message on Instagram. “Those episode checks weren’t worth it to me … and I can make a living without it. None of this is worth it to me.”

The drama is still unfolding, but fans are trusting Kailyn and her exes will work out their differences so they can coparent.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.