Congratulations! Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry gave birth to baby No. 4.

“No name yet but we are all healthy and so in love,” Kailyn tells E! News about her bundle of joy, who arrived home on Thursday, July 30. “I can check giving birth during a pandemic off my bucket list now.” He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces, and was 22.5 inches at birth.

This is the proud mom’s fourth son and her second baby with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. The two are already parents to their 2-year-old son Lux. Kailyn is also mother to her 10-year-old son Isaac, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, her 6-year-old son Lincoln, whom she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Although Kailyn and Chris just welcomed another healthy baby boy, the exes are not on good terms. Kailyn informed fans Chris would not be allowed at their baby’s birth on Wednesday, July 15, during an Instagram Q&A.

“Why would I make the call to someone who has not been helpful, consistent, empathetic or compassionate for the entire nine months?” she wrote on her Story sharing her reason for banning Chris from the birth. “[He] says he doesn’t care but thinks he should be included in the birth? Make it make sense. … His words and actions are very different.”

“I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show,” she explained. “My mental health and CONSISTENCY in my sons’ lives are more important than he said/she said. As their mother, I know in my heart I’m doing what I believe to be best. I’m sorry if everyone else disagrees.”

The coparents have had their ups and downs since they got together in 2017. Going forward, the mom wants to put her tumultuous relationship with Chris in the past. Revealing her ex cheated on her in March, she said she takes responsibility for continuing to go back to him.

“I accept my stupidity [with him],” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “But as we all know, someone who doesn’t want to commit doesn’t commit, LOL. I had to separate the words with the actions. It took me a while.”

Despite the drama with her baby daddies, Kailyn is thrilled to have welcomed another baby boy into her family.