Turning the page. Chris Lopez shared a cryptic message about revisiting the past amid his feud with ex Kailyn Lowry. The father of two seemingly dropped a hint that he is eager to move on to bigger and better things on Tuesday, November 3.

“Some people visit my past more than I do. I don’t live there anymore baby … I sold the whole building,” the 26-year-old posted to his Instagram Stories, followed by some words of encouragement. “Your vision is manifesting,” his second quote read. “You’re already on your way. You’re in it. It’s happening now.”

Courtesy Chris Lopez/Instagram

Chris pushed aside his relationship drama while celebrating Halloween with his two boys shared with the Teen Mom 2 star — Lux, 3, and 3-month-old Creed. On the spooky holiday, he shared a video with his eldest son while in their costumes.

“Definitely finessed this Black Panther costume, but he loved it so who cares [laughing emoji] #wakandaforever,” Chris captioned the shot, showing Lux dressed up as Aquaman with a gold trident alongside him.

Fans were hoping Kailyn, 28, and Chris could get along better after welcoming their second child together in July, but they ended up in an apparently heated dispute two months ago. The “Coffee Convos” host was arrested on September 26 for allegedly punching her former flame “with a closed fist” several times.

Kailyn and Chris found themselves at odds on September 4 when she stopped by his place in Delaware to pick up their son Lux. At the time, the Pride Over Pity author “noticed” that he had “given [Lux] a haircut” without her consent.

The 16 and Pregnant alum previously vented about the haircut on Instagram Stories, calling Chris a “narcissist” while sharing “before” and “after” photos.

Courtesy of @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

Following the dispute, the Pothead Haircare founder was ordered to have no contact with Chris and she must now appear at all scheduled court hearings regarding the incident. Her arraignment is set for January 21, 2021.

It appears the drama between them still isn’t over yet. “Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed. The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year,” a rep for Kailyn told Us Weekly in a statement on October 29.

“Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations,” it continued. “Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”