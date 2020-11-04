Daddy duty. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez opened up about what his bond is like with his youngest son, Romello Creed Lopez, amid their ongoing drama.

“How’s your relationship with Creed?” one fan asked during a Q&A session via Chris’ Instagram Story on Wednesday, November 4. “Love this boy. It’s just going to get stronger [blue heart emoji] [bicep emoji],” the 26-year-old responded, adding a sweet selfie of him with his 3-month-old.

Courtesy @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

It seems Chris is committed to seeing his sons regularly during his visits amid ongoing drama with the mother of his sons. Kailyn, 28, announced she was pregnant with her fourth child in February. Although she didn’t reveal who her unborn child’s father was at the time, it was later revealed to be Chris. The pregnancy marked the former couple’s second child together — they also share 3-year-old son Lux Russell Lowry.

Kailyn previously revealed Chris was not there to support her throughout most of her pregnancy because they broke up shortly before she learned she was pregnant. Fans watched as the “Coffee Convos” podcast host struggled to come to terms with the news of her fourth pregnancy after they split on the October 28 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“I think what has transpired over the last few months between Chris and I has just been so eye-opening. I know that people have a ton of questions, they’re wondering how I could have gone back to someone like that and I think there’s a lot to be said that I haven’t really talked about in a relationship where domestic violence is there and where it’s just like really toxic,” she said in her confessional. “So I’m still trying to figure that stuff out. As of right now, I have no intentions of including Chris in anything. And so, going into this one knowing that he won’t be there at all is really scary.”

Ultimately, Kailyn decided to allow Chris to be present at the home birth of their son in July and she also decided to give Creed his father’s last name. But their coparenting relationship didn’t seem to improve much in the months following Creed’s birth. Things took a turn for the worse in September when Kailyn was arrested on charges of offensive touching for allegedly “punching” Chris after he cut Lux’s long hair without her permission during one of his visits.

“Ms. Lowry has filed a petition for custody in the matter involving her children Lux and Creed,” the MTV star’s rep told Us Weekly. “The judge in the Delaware Family Court has ordered the parties to refrain from discussing all domestic matters until after the hearing next year. Currently, Ms. Lowry has been awarded sole custody of the children despite the allegations pending in Family Court. Ms. Lowry does deny all of the allegations but cannot respond specifically at this time due to the orders of the judge.”