Hoping for the best. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry spoke candidly about her coparenting dynamic with Chris Lopez in a shocking new tell-all interview released on February 24. The TV personality claims her ex “admitted to intentionally getting [her] pregnant,” however she said the “circumstances surrounding conception are not up for discussion.”

During her interview with Us Weekly, the podcast host, 27, claimed she had a protective order against her former flame when she found out that she was expecting again. “Legally, I’m not able to go into detail,” she told the outlet. “Domestic violence and narcissism are very real subjects, and when I’m in the place to be able to offer advice, I will.”

The MTV alum also confirmed Lopez is the father of baby No. 4 and she said they are no longer “in contact.” Lowry said she wanted to set the record straight about their relationship after the criticism she endured online.

“I know that the situation is not ideal, however, the absolutely untrue and defamatory statements people are making about me because of this are out of hand,” the reality star shared. “At the end of the day, I have three children that are happy, healthy and wonderful kids. I know I’m prepared to raise another baby on my own and we are all so excited to welcome him into our family.”

Lowry is currently the proud mom of Isaac, 9, shared with ex Jo Rivera, son Lincoln, 6, shared with ex Javi Marroquin, and 2-year-old Lux, shared with Lopez.

On February 4, the Pothead Haircare founder revealed that she was expecting another bundle of joy in an announcement on Instagram. “We’re confirming the news, baby No. 4 is coming soon!” she wrote at the time. “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant and it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week, I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

As we previously reported, Lopez opened up about his fizzled romance with Lowry back in 2019, and revealed he did think twice about the way he treated his ex when she was carrying Lux.

“I wouldn’t say regret, but I wish I was there more for his mother while she was pregnant with him,” he said. “She really carried my son for [9] nine months and I was f–kin up smh.”

It won’t be long until their new son is here, so fingers crossed they can work out their differences.

In Touch has reached out to Lopez for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.