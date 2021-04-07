Saw that coming. Too Hot to Handle alum Chloe Veitch exclusively tells In Touch she wasn’t surprised when costars Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey split in June 2020 after falling for one another on the show.

“To be honest, no. Every relationship has rocky patches and I think we’d lived with them for weeks,” the 22-year-old explains. “So we kind of just knew that they were in a bubble and that when they get outside the bubble, it’s going to be different. But there was distance in that relationship as well.”

Francesca, 27, and Harry, 23, met while shooting the Netflix reality series. They dated for one year before calling it quits. Since then, the Australian native has sparked romance rumors with several different celeb ladies, including YouTuber Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul‘s ex-girlfriend Julia Rose, Kylie Jenner‘s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou and costar Madison Wyborny.

As for the Canadian native, she has since moved on with The Only Way Is Essex star Demi Sims, for whom she relocated to London so they could take their relationship to the next level. The dynamic duo made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 after a few months of speculation due to some heavy Instagram flirting.

Chloe Veitch/Instagram; Francesca Farago/Instragram

“Honestly, I’m so happy for her to move to London, to find someone that she actually genuinely cares about. We always knew that she got with guys and girls, cause obviously on the show she kissed Haley,” Chloe continues, referencing Haley Cureton, who was eliminated on the show. “And we had like quite a few open conversations with her, and yeah, I’m just glad that she’s happy with someone.”

Chloe, who will be appearing on season 2 of The Circle, has had her own ups and downs in love lately. “I’ve had a couple of dates and I kind of tried to put some knowledge that I kind of got from To Hot to Handle into my new relationships,” she explains. “[It hasn’t] worked. To be honest, I’ve had enough of guys, as you can tell on The Circle. It didn’t really work out well, so I’m really unlucky in love at the minute.”

Season 2 of The Circle premieres on Netflix on April 14.