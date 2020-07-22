Get it, girl! Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago shared a steamy video kissing Australian model Casey Boonstra following her split from ex-fiancé Harry Jowsey.

“@caseboon my baby,” the reality star captioned a black and white clip of the two exchanging a smooch on Tuesday, July 21. The pair appeared to be out and about when Casey stuck her tongue out for the selfie video.

Courtesy of Francesca Farago and Casey Boonstra/Instagram

Francesca’s public display of affection with the brunette beauty comes shortly after she and her Netflix costar called off their engagement in June after meeting on the reality show in April 2019.

“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore,” she revealed in an emotional YouTube video on June 16. According to the influencer, her ex had a wandering eye. “I didn’t want to believe it, because how could you have a wedding ring folder and propose to someone but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance? It makes me feel like I was being played.”

Since calling off her engagement, Francesca has been seen with several hotties around Hollywood. She was spotted getting hot and heavy with Tana Mongeau on July 6. The ladies couldn’t help but show affection while attending a friend’s birthday party. Since then, the pair has been out together on several other occasions and have posted a few flirty TikTok videos.

Additionally, Francesca and Joe Exotic’s husband, Dillon Passage, sparked dating rumors when they were seen getting cozy at a friendly gathering. Dillon shut down the rumors via Instagram on July 11. “No, there are no wedding bells. My man is still Joe,” he wrote on a photo of him kissing Frankie. “Just a couple new friends,” he added explaining the pair met as a result of having the same manager, Jeff Duncan.

That same day, Francesca was seen on a date with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino in NYC. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair enjoyed each other’s company over an intimate dinner. Although the reality stars had been getting flirty on Instagram in the days leading up to their outing, she said they are “just friends” and “casually talking” during an interview on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.

It seems like Francesca wants to keep her options open after heartbreak.