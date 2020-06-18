Courtesy of Francesca Farago/Instagram; Courtesy of Harry Jowsey/Instagram

Shots fired! Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago seemingly called out her ex Harry Jowsey on Instagram days after the former flames announced their split.

“Me in a relationship: ‘Let’s turn these red flags into pretty little trees,’” read a Bob Ross meme the reality star, 25, shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, June 17. She added two crying laughing emojis for an extra jab at her ex-lover.

On Tuesday, June 16, Francesca announced she and Harry, who met on the reality TV show in April 2019, had split after dating for over a year.

“Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore,” she said with tears in her eyes in an emotional YouTube video. She explained her ex didn’t want to go public with their breakup because it would “validate rumors and accusations.” Meanwhile, the beauty revealed there was some truth to the chatter.

“There were a lot of rumors that turned out to be true, and I was getting sent a lot of screenshots,” she explained. “I didn’t want to believe it, because how could you have a wedding ring folder and propose to someone but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance? It makes me feel like I was being played.”

For Harry’s part, he posted a video one day after Francesca, explaining when they had met up after the show, the love he felt for her on-set, had sadly faded.

“Mind you, the relationship was fine, we were doing our best, and it was really, really private. Long story short, I broke up with her for the first time after she visited me in Australia,” the 21-year-old said. “I’m not going to be petty or throw shade, I just don’t need to do that, [but] there’s a big reason why I had to end things with Francesca, because I was at a very dark point in my life where there was a lot of stuff going on around me, and she was off doing her own thing.”

The couple appeared to be doing just fine and had both planned to start their lives together in Los Angeles, they exclusively told In Touch in early April. Sharing their plans for marriage, Francesca said, “We definitely have these serious conversations, because I’m so in love with him, and I know he’s in love with me as well. We definitely are both on the same page, and we know what we want.”

