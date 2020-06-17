Too Hot to Handle beauty Francesca Farago revealed she and boyfriend Harry Jowsey broke up after one year together in an emotional video on Tuesday, June 16. “Harry and I are not together anymore. He decided to break up with me because he couldn’t do long distance anymore,” she said through tears.

“I obviously was heartbroken,” she continued, explaining she went to Los Angeles to work things out, but “it didn’t happen.” Frankie says her Australian beau didn’t want to go public with the split because it might “validate rumors and accusations” about him, though Francesca hints there may have been some accuracy to the claims.

“There were a lot of rumors that turned out to be true, and I was getting sent a lot of screenshots,” she said. “I didn’t want to believe it, because how could you have a wedding ring folder and propose to someone but you’re also saying I can’t be with you because of the distance? It makes me feel like I was being played.”

Despite everything, Francesca wanted to make things work. “I genuinely just thought that we were just going through a rocky period and we were going to figure it out and when I moved to L.A., it was going to be perfect. I genuinely thought that no matter what we were going to end up together, I thought we were going to get married.”

Though Francesca says there’s “a lot more to the story,” she wanted to keep things civil for the time being, though she added in the caption, “if it comes down to me having to release more of the truth I will when the time is right.”

For his part, Harry took to Twitter to announce an upcoming Instagram Live in which he will “explain why I broke up with Francesca.” “Thanks for the love & support,” he added. “Nothing bad has happened so please don’t jump to conclusions, I’ll explain it all tomorrow in detail. Thanks for understanding.”

Instagram

The duo’s romance started off rocky on Too Hot to Handle, which filmed in April 2019 and aired one year later on Netflix. Though they were immediately drawn to one another, Harry blamed Frankie when they broke the house rules and shared a kiss, which lost prize money for the entire cast. Francesca was furious to be thrown under the bus, but they eventually got past it and became the only remaining couple from the series.

“I’m a very forgiving person,” Francesca told In Touch exclusively in April. “I didn’t even really take it personally. … We had a strong connection, but it is really hard when you’re in a group of 10 other people. You do want to be liked by everyone, and that was his concern more than it was mine.”

The couple even shared they were planning to get engaged. “We definitely have these serious conversations, because I’m so in love with him, and I know he’s in love with me as well,” she said. “We definitely are both on the same page, and we know what we want.” Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case anymore.