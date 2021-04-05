Season 2 of ‘The Circle’ Is Coming — Meet the Cast, See Netflix Premiere Date and More

It’s back! Season 2 of The Circle premieres on Wednesday, April 14, and there’s a whole new cast to obsess over.

There is a new release format this season. Four episodes will drop per week on Netflix leading up to the finale on May 5.

“A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer,” Netflix exec Brandon Riegg wrote on a blog. “With $100K on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish?”

The U.S. edition of the Netflix show first premiered in January 2020 and was picked up for an additional two seasons the following May. Needless to say, fans have anxiously been awaiting the new season.

While the competition and elimination aspect of the reality show has a Big Brother or Survivor vibe, executive producer Tim Harcourt told Variety in January 2020 The Circle “isn’t a game show about isolation” or “solitary confinement.”

“We didn’t want them to get too lonely,” he explained. “Each person has a producer and a camera operator reminding them at certain stages, helping guide them through the gameplay, sometimes helping them to articulate their thoughts. But once they’re up and running into the game — two or three days in — they’re flying; they really get into the rhythm of how it works and how it plays out.”

That being said, being in a quiet space meant the contestants didn’t need much “prodding” to reach out to one another. Joey Sasso won the cash prize during season 1 playing as himself, and Shubham Goel was the runner-up. Sammie Cimarelli was given $10,000 as the Fan Favorite Award

As fans saw, the range of people and personalities made for an interesting mix during season 1, and the casting choices were intentional.

“We wanted people from lots of different backgrounds. Other reality shows, whether it’s Real Housewives or Jersey Shore, they’re all one gang of quite similar characters. What The Circle gave us the opportunity to do was cast a very diverse net across the United States,” the exec explained. “One of the positive things social media does is it can connect people who otherwise might not have come into contact with each other, so I thought it was quite nice to replicate that in the casting.”

Keep scrolling to meet The Circle season 2 cast!