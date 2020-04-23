She may have thought she was signing up for a hookup show, but Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch is clearly a romantic at heart. While talking exclusively with In Touch, the reality TV personality admits she “fancied most of the guys” on Netflix’s dating show — and she fell “head over heels” for late arrival Kori Sampson. Though fans saw the British bad boy pretty much break her heart, she reveals she still learned a lot about love from the “once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

In early episodes, viewers saw Chloe, 20, dabble in flirtations with Harry Jowsey, David Birtwistle and Bryce Hirschberg. “Everyone’s just so lovely and so fit. I think most of them had six-packs, which was great,” she gushes. But there wasn’t that “spark” with any of them — at least not until Kori came along. “[We] had a really good connection,” she says, calling him one of the “best kissers” she’s ever had the pleasure of kissing. “[But] it kind of went one way for me and one way for him. … Kori actually found out that he wasn’t really interested in me.”

Aline Arruda/Netflix

Admitting she maybe “jumped the gun” a little, she says she fell for him because he was “good looking” and had “good chat.” Before the show, that was pretty much all she was looking for. But since Lana and the whole experience pushed her to grow and learn how to form deeper emotional connections, she’s changed. “I always jumped from relationship to relationship. I just didn’t understand why my relationships weren’t working,” she says. “I’m more … emotionally connected with myself [now]. I love myself. I respect myself.”

For Chloe, knowing her worth helped her recognize and respect red flags instead of simply ignoring them because a guy has a six pack. “You know and understand that that person isn’t for you, and you don’t want to waste your time on someone that isn’t gonna help you grow as a person,” she says. But that doesn’t mean she’s not still just as brave as ever when it comes to letting herself fall in love.

In the year since filming ended in April 2019, she’s dated a couple different people. “I wanted to test it out, really,” she jokes. “I thought it would be a waste going on that experience and not actually [using trial and error] on other guys.” She even got a tattoo for someone she was dating after the show — and it’s now one of many she has honoring previous romances. But having ink for her exes isn’t something that bothers Chloe. “I’m just living life and embracing my relationships,” she says. “I think it’s such a good quality to be able to 100 percent into a relationship.”

Though she’s single for now — and embracing her life as an “independent woman” alongside her new BFF, costar Nicole O’Brien — she knows that when the right “geezer” comes along, she’ll be ready to snatch him up.