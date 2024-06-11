Billy Ray Cyrus Files for Divorce From Firerose After 7 Months

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from singer Firerose after just seven months of marriage. The pair wed on October 10, 2023, and the “Achy Breaky Heart” star quietly filed his paperwork in late May, In Touch can confirm. He cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

According to court records viewed by In Touch, Billy filed to end his marriage on May 23 and indicated there are no minor children involved.

The Sharknado 2 star alleged that the marriage was obtained by fraud and is seeking an annulment, TMZ reported.

Firerose, 34, – whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges – ​professed her love for Billy Ray, 62, in April, sharing a gushing Instagram post showing the couple on their wedding day. “6 months ago I married this man. Life isn’t always easy… but it sure helps when your husband’s also your best friend. Thank you Lord!” she wrote in the caption.

Seven days later in an April 19 post, Billy Ray shared a selfie with his now-estranged wife, writing, “So much to be grateful for.”

Courtesy of Billy Ray Cyrus/Instagram

The “Old Town Road” artist announced his engagement to Firerose in November 2022, ​just seven months after Billy Ray and his estranged wife, Tish Cyrus, announced their split and divorce after more than 28 years of marriage.

“We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the former couple said in a joint statement at the time. The duo shares five children: Brandi, Trace, Braison, Miley and Noah.

Tish, 57, tied the knot with Prison Break actor Dominic Purcell in August 2023.

Billy Ray star spoke of meeting his future bride on the set of Hannah Montana 12 years prior, along with his late dog, Tex, during a November 2022 interview with People.

“There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee,” the Disney Channel alum recalled. “On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.’”

The pair became close friends and Billy Ray helped Firerose with her music career. A month prior to their engagement announcement, fans noticed what appeared to be a large diamond ring in a photo on the Sydney, Australia, native’s finger in a joint Instagram post on October 18, 2022.

Billy and Tish both remarrying caused a rift among their kids. Miley, 31, attended her mom’s wedding to Dominic, 54, along with older siblings Trace, 35, and Brandi, 37, but they snubbed their dad’s nuptials. Daughter Noah, 24, and 30-year-old Braison skipped their mom’s ceremony.

“They didn’t go because they don’t approve of the marriage, it’s as simple as that,” an insider told In Touch in September 2023. “They love their mom, but it’s been super difficult for them to get used to her with anyone but their dad.”

Miley’s relationship with Billy Ray became even more strained because of his relationship with Firerose, who is only three years older than the “Flowers” singer.

“Miley feels her dad is making a fool of himself with that relationship,” said the insider. “She’s ended up siding with her mom but only because she feels Tish has been the more reasonable party out of the two of them.”

The “Wrecking Ball” artist went on to snub her dad during her February Grammy Award acceptance speeches. While accepting the coveted Record of the Year honor, Miley thanked, “My mommy, my sister, my love [Maxx Morando], my main gays because look how good I look! Anyone else? … I don’t think I forgot anyone,” noticeably not mentioning her dad.