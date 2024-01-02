It’s over for The Bachelorette stars Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo as In Touch can confirm the chiropractor has filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

Bryan, 43, filed for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 2, just hours before addressing the shocking split on social media.

‘If you’ve been following me for a while, you know I don’t like to put my personal affairs on social media and like to keep a safe space for our family,” he wrote via Instagram. “Many of you know me as a chiropractor, and also as a husband, my proudest moment so far. After more than 4 years of marriage, Rachel and I have made the difficult decision to part ways and start anew.”

He went on to say that he is a “family man,” hoping to follow his parents’, who have “been married forever,” lead.

“Sometimes loving yourself and your partner means you must let go. I wanted you to hear it from the source before the blogs start making up their own reality,” Bryan continued. “Please respect the spaces of our family and friends as we figure out our next steps. Respectfully, Bryan.”

Bachelor Nation fans first met Rachel, 38, when she was a contestant trying to win the heart of Nick Viall during season 21 of The Bachelor. After receiving the first impression rose on night one, the Texas native was sent home as the second runner-up behind Raven Gates and Vanessa Grimaldi. Rachel won the hearts of viewers and was ultimately chosen as the lead for season 13 of The Bachelorette where she met Bryan.

The pair were married in a stunning ceremony in Cancun, Mexico, on August 24, 2019. After tying the knot, Bryan and Rachel opted for a less traditional marriage, with Bryan living in Miami and Rachel living and working in Los Angeles.

“What people don’t realize is we were pretty much long-distance before [we got married] with all the traveling that I was doing pre-COVID. I didn’t actually have a place somewhere else, but I was never at home because I was always traveling,” she told Us Weekly in November 2020. “And so for us, you know, we know how to work this out and navigate it, and obviously we have an end goal in mind. This is not a forever situation.”

Fans began questioning the couples’ lack of social media activity with their spouses, believing there was trouble in paradise. But Rachel shut down the rumors, telling fans it’s “none of your business.”

“In a reality television world that is designed for your relationship to fail, we survived and came out on top,” she shared via Instagram in July 2022. “So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story ended on August 7, 2017. At that point, we decided that we wanted to control the future of our relationship.”