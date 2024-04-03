Chance the Rapper and wife Kirsten Corley are divorcing after five years of marriage.

The “No Brainer” rapper, 30, confirmed their split by issuing a joint statement with Kirsten, 30, via his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, April 3. “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” he wrote.

The former couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – added that their daughters Kensli, 7, and Marli, 4, will continue to be their main priorities. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,” they concluded. “Thank you, Chance & Kirsten.”

Chance – whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett – and Kirsten first met when they both attended their moms’ office Christmas party when he was 9 years old.

“My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom,” Chance said while appearing on a 2019 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Her daughters love to dance so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9. I saw her dancing and I was like, ‘Let’s get married!’”

Chance added that Kirsten had been by his side as his girlfriend before he became “successful.”

Not only did Chance reveal that he’s been with Kirsten for a significant portion of his life, but he has also openly discussed how their relationship has inspired his music.

“The whole album has been inspired by the day that I got married and how I was dancing that day,” he told Zane Lowe while promoting his 2019 album, The Big Day. “We had a reception with the legendary DJ Pharris. And we all danced our hearts out. It was the hardest I ever danced in my life and I’m a great longtime dancer. Everything in it is all the different styles of music that make me want to dance and remind me of that day and remind me of that night and all those people that were there.”

In addition to speaking highly of his marriage to Kirsten, the “No Problem” rapper has always been open about his love of fatherhood.

“Kensli says really funny stuff and she’s very, very advanced for her age,” Chance told People about his eldest daughter in 2020. “I know all parents say that about their kids, but it’s ridiculous. She’s so intelligent and she just speaks. She’s very opinionated too. She says exactly how she feels about stuff. She’s 4, but she acts like a 7 year old that’s acting like she’s 13.”