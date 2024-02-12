larsa pippen marcus jordan spark split rumors with ig posts

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s recent social media activity hinted at trouble in paradise, leaving fans convinced that the two split after she unfollowed him on Instagram and they both shared telling posts on their Instagram Stories.

The Real Housewives of Miami star, 49, shared a poll with her followers on Sunday, February, 11, asking, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?” While she didn’t give any context behind the question, fans suspected that it was an issue she was dealing with at the moment.

Marcus, 33, added fuel to the breakup rumors when he posted a photo with his dad, Michael Jordan, on his own page hours later. The men reunited to watch the Super Bowl together after Michael, 60, previously hinted that he didn’t approve of his son’s relationship with Larsa.

After In Touch reached out, a source revealed, “They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship. This has nothing to do with any family input, but solely for their personal growth.”

heirmj523/Instagram

On Monday, February 12, Larsa added another post to her Story that had fans wondering what was going on. The quote she shared read, “The man you choose to be your partner affects everything in your life. Your mental health, your peace of mind, your love inside you, your happiness, how you get through tragedies, your successes, how your children will be raised and much more. Choose wisely.”

Fans were shocked when the duo was first spotted together in 2022. Aside from their 16-year age difference, Larsa and Marcus also have a shared history. Her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, was teammates with Michael in the 1980s and 1990s. However, they seemingly had a falling out after the release of Michael’s docuseries The Last Dance in 2020, as Scottie, 58, wasn’t happy with how he and his other former teammates were portrayed in the show.

“I don’t think [the documentary] was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players. And one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time,” Scottie admitted. “I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary. I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and be glorified.”

Although Larsa and Marcus insisted they were just friends for several months, their relationship was confirmed in January 2023. That July, Michael was asked if he approved of his son dating Larsa and he responded, “No!”

However, in a November 2023 interview, Marcus insisted that his dad would be his best man when he eventually married his then-girlfriend. “The main thing from my dad was, ‘You’re a grown adult,’” he explained. “Ultimately, as long as I’m happy, he’s happy. He’s never intervened in my dating life prior to Larsa, and he’s not going to start now.”

Larsa and Marcus kicked off 2024 by starring on The Traitors together but have both already been eliminated from the show. The reality star and entrepreneur have not directly commented on the split rumors.