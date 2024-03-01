90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way‘s Gabriel Paboga announced he split from wife Isabel Posada in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday, February 29. “Me and Isabel are going to get a divorce. I’m tired of making excuses for her,” he told viewers.

“I feel betrayed. I feel used. I had everything taken away from me and I’m left with nothing. Nothing at all. I have nothing to my name,” Gabriel, 33, continued. The former Florida resident also detailed how his work schedule had been driving him to exhaustion and that he was on the verge of losing his apartment in Colombia.

“I won’t go into specifics, but I’m just tired and I can’t put up a front anymore. I’m tired, I’m working 18 hours almost every day … My business is going down. It’s nothing now. All I do is work and work and work and I have nothing to show nothing at all. I have nothing,” he said in a heartbreaking voice.

Gabriel said things were “hard” and that he “never expected my life to end up like this, never in a million years.” He then noted how he would go weeks without knowing where Isabel, 35, was with no contact while he was “just trying to defend her from everybody.”

“But I’m just I can’t defend this anymore. I feel like it was just, everything was just an act and I’m hurting, I’m hurting a lot and I have nothing. I feel embarrassed I feel like why did this even happen,” he asked.

Gabriel concluded by telling viewers, “I don’t want to get into specifics of things that happened. But this can be put to rest, it’s done,” of his marriage.

Fans got to know the couple during season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. The Margate, Florida, resident met Isabel while on a business trip to Colombia. He said he felt “immediate chemistry” with Isabel after meeting her at the home of a mutual friend.

However, after a night of dancing and kissing, Gabe admitted he was “relieved” to find out Isabel didn’t want to have sex right away, “because she did not know that I was trans.”

Fortunately, Gabe found out the following day that his gender identity didn’t matter to Isabel and that she saw him as a man. “I didn’t know what I was going to find in a physical sense,” she said during the February 19, 2023, episode. “I didn’t even know what those surgeries entailed. For me, it was something incredible — and still is.”

The couple initially feared a negative reaction from Isabel’s religious and conservative father, but he ended up giving the duo his blessing and Gabe proposed during an episode that aired on April 9, 2023.

The couple married in November 2022, and their wedding aired during the May 7, 2023, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

During the latest episode of 90 Day Diaries that aired on Monday, February 26, Gabe revealed he was still living in Colombia while visiting Florida, where he said the pair were planning to have a second wedding. He didn’t indicate there was trouble in the couple’s relationship.

Gabe also stated that he wanted to talk about his trans identity. He said that when he made the decision, he did not tell his family at first. Gabe later met up with his sister where they discussed the trans issue and both felt like they understood each other better.