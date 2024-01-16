Summer House star Sam Feher confirmed that she and Kory Keefer called it quits after less than two years of dating.

“I’m not even out here to talk s–t. I think he’s great,” Sam, 26, said during the Tuesday, January 16, episode of Amanda Hirsch’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “I didn’t break up with him because I don’t love him. I broke up with him because he doesn’t love me, and that’s that.”

She then recalled telling Kory, 33, that she loved him, but revealed that he “didn’t say it back” to her. Sam – who was in a long distance relationship with her costar – added that he “never said it for the rest of the relationship.”

“That was, like, really a big problem for me,” the Bravo star continued. “I was like, ‘I think I need to get out, it’s becoming clear.’”

Kory was “shocked” and “floored” by the split, which took place before the holidays in 2023. Sam explained that she made the decision when they went 48 hours without communicating after he ignored her text asking him to spend New Year’s Eve with her family.

“When your long distance boyfriend doesn’t communicate with you for 48 hours, and there’s nothing wrong, there’s something wrong,” she said. “Like that’s so weird. Why do you wanna go 48 hours without talking to me at all? Like, that’s so crazy.”

During the phone call, Sam claimed that Kory accused her of “testing” him and “timing” their messages. “That’s the kind of gaslighting I don’t need in my life,” she said, adding that the conversation was the “first time” when she knew that breaking up was the “right decision.”

“We were talking and talking, and he was like, ‘What are you saying? Are you saying we should break up?’” the reality star recalled. “And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ Silence.”

While Sam said that Kory was “really mature about the split,” she admitted it bothered her when he said that he wished the situation “was different.”

“All I could think about is, you don’t wish badly enough to treat me right,” Sam said. “Like you can wish all you want, but if you would do anything to change how it was, then you can do the bare minimum. He was like, ‘I can do anything except that.’”

Courtesy of Sam Feher/Instagram

Sam confirmed their split after she sparked speculation by saying she was ready for a “fresh start” in a post shared via Instagram on January 2.

The former couple met when Kory visited his friend Craig Conover during season 7 of Summer House, which Sam was starring on. They left the Hamptons without putting a label on their relationship, though Sam confirmed they were official in April 2023.

“We have dated through rumors about him hooking up with other people online, and I’ve just kind of, like, sat it out, had to like wait my turn,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “So, it’s nice to kind of finally be like, yeah, it’s been — it’s me! It’s been me. I’m here.”