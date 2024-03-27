Tom Cruise and Elsina Khayrova have called it quits just three months after they confirmed their romance.

“They weren’t gelling and realized they weren’t romantically compatible,” a source revealed to Us Weekly in an article published on Wednesday, March 27.

The insider shared that Elsina, 36, was the one that ended their romance. “There’s no bad blood between them,” the source continued. “They just had different ideas of what their relationship was going to be.”

Tom, 61, and Elsina first sparked romance rumors in December 2023 when they were spotted cozying up to each other during a party in London’s Grosvenor Square. “They’re very happy,” an insider told Us Weekly in December 2023 about the couple. “And Tom’s extremely confident about it working out for the long term.”

The pair reportedly met through mutual friends in London’s high society circle, and they got to know each other well in the U.K. Tom and Elsina seemed to quickly fall in love, while an insider exclusively told In Touch that he had asked her to marry him.

While the source said that Elsina initially said yes to the proposal, she started having second thoughts when the Top Gun star’s intensity over their wedding got out of hand. “She started questioning why Tom was in such a rush to tie the knot,” the insider explained in a story published on March 7. “It was all moving too fast. She got scared off.”

“He was obsessed with getting all the details exactly right, like Elsina’s favorite flowers and colors, her favorite foods — even her wedding dress and the honeymoon,” the source explained about Tom’s involvement in the wedding planning process.

The insider also explained that Tom believed he had finally found his perfect match in Elsina. “He fell for her hard and the romance was going along smoothly,” the source shared. “They knew everything about each other. She knew all about his past, and he was fascinated with learning everything he could about her.”

Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prior to his romance with Elsina, the Mission: Impossible actor was married to Mimi Rogers from 1987 until 1990, Nicole Kidman from 1990 until 2001 and Katie Holmes from 2006 until 2012. Meanwhile, Elsina filed for divorce from Russian oligarch Dmitry Tsvetkov two years after they separated in 2022. The exes have since settled their divorce.

Tom shares adult children Isabella, 31, and Connor, 29, with Nicole, 56, and a teenage daughter with Katie, 45. Elsina is also a parent and shares two kids with Dmitry, 40.