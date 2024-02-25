Just over one month after Meri Brown introduced her boyfriend, Amos Andrews, to fans, the Sister Wives star confirmed that she is single once again. She shared the news of her split from Amos in a February 24 Instagram post.

“Life is a series of experiences,” Meri, 53, began. “How you handle them and what you learn from them is who you become from them. It takes courage to face difficult truths, yet it’s imperative in order to remain authentic to yourself and your commitment to personal growth.”

The TLC star revealed that the breakup happened “last week” after she had some “difficult conversations” with Amos, 55. “Just because I care a lot about someone, and him me, does not equate to full compatibility for a long-term relationship,” she explained. “When we have different dreams and aspirations, different communication styles and values, different visions for our futures, and these things aren’t aligning, it’s then that we need to make hard decisions.”

She continued, “It’s a strange and sad thing to care about someone so deeply, to look beyond their past, because heaven knows we all have one, to see kindness in their eyes and their giving heart, and still know that a life long relationship isn’t in the cards for you. It’s only in the dating process that you come to these realizations, that’s what living and dating is all about.”

Meri said that she “honors and cares” about the romance she had with Amos for four months and said she will take what she learned from the relationship into the future. “I know what’s important to me in a relationship, and I’m confident in myself while I’m single as well,” she said. “For now, I’ll continue to look into my future with the hopes of new opportunities and the confidence of continued personal growth.”

She confirmed that she is not looking to date right now, adding, “When the time is right for me, I will dip my toes into this process again,” and, “This is a time in my life to prioritize me, my well-being, and my personal evolution and I look forward to more adventures and experiences on this journey we call life!”

After secretly dating Amos for three months, Meri introduced him to her fans on January 16, which was her 53rd birthday. “I’ve been keeping this kind of close to me as we’ve been enjoying the last few months of dating and getting to know each other,” she said at the time. “As I’ve considered when and how I wanted to share this fun news and share him with the world (jk, not really sharing, I’m keeping him to myself), I knew I wanted to celebrate my birthday in a special way and let you celebrate this with me!”

The announcement came one year after the reality star confirmed that she and Kody Brown had decided to “permanently terminate” their marriage.

Just two days after Meri confirmed her relationship with Amos, In Touch exclusively revealed that he had previously been married four times and has a history of financial issues. In 2000, he filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Meri defended Amos during an Instagram Live on January 19. “Y’all, bankruptcies are not quite a big deal,” she insisted. “Everybody has been through issues before, who the heck cares that you had a bankruptcy?”

She received an influx of supportive comments from fans after announcing that she and Amos had ended their relationship.