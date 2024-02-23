Less than two years after walking down the aisle, Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from Simon Guobadia. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star filed divorce documents in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, February 22, according to People.

“[It’s] an ongoing matter,” a source told the mag. Simon, 59, has recently made headlines amid questions about his United States citizen status but People reported that Porsha’s divorce filing is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”

The estranged couple’s relationship has been quite a whirlwind. They got engaged in May 2021 after just one month of dating. “We are crazy in love,” Porsha, 42, gushed at the time. “I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night.”

A wedding followed in November 2022. In addition to their nuptials in Atlanta, the pair also wed in a Nigerian traditional native law and custom ceremony.

News of Porsha’s divorce filing comes just days after she confirmed that she would be returning to RHOA for season 16 under her married name. She was previously on the show for seasons 5-13 but left voluntarily in September 2021 to spend more time with her daughter, Pilar, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley.

However, at the time, she didn’t shut the door on a possible return in the future. After appearing on season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in 2023, she was ready to make her comeback. In addition to returning to the Bravo show, the reality star also inked an “overall scripted talent deal” with parent company NBCUniversal.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” she gushed after the announcement was made on February 13. “I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!”

Full casting details for RHOA season 16 have not been confirmed. However, at the Grammy Awards on February 4, Kandi Burruss revealed that she would not be returning after 14 seasons as a main cast member. “I had started working on a lot of other things,” she explained. “And I got some nice big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things.”

Porsha was previously married to Kordell Stewart from 2011 to 2013. She started dating Dennis, 43, in 2018. They got engaged in September of that year amid Porsha’s pregnancy. After a brief split in 2019, the pair reconciled, only to end their relationship for good in the fall of 2020.