It’s over! YouTube stars Austin McBroom and Catherine McBroom (née Paiz) announced their divorce after seven years together.

“As I start this new year, I challenge myself in ways that I have never done before,” Catherine, 33, shared in a lengthy statement via Instagram on Thursday, January 10. “2024 will be my year of transformation change and with this taking place, one of the steps in my journey is the difficult decision to leave my marriage.”

The YouTube personality revealed the couple’s decision to split was “amicable,” with their main focus to stay “united as parents” for their three children: Elle, Alaia and Steel.

“As heartbreaking as this is, I also feel liberated,” the mom of three continued. “I have spent the past few years prioritizing my children and honoring my commitment to my family; all the while I seemed to be losing myself and my own personal happiness.”

She ended her statement by emphasizing that Austin, 31, is her “best friend” and that would “never change.”

Underneath the post, both friends and fans were quick to share their support for the newly single influencer. “Take your time to heal girl. We love you & stand beside you,” makeup personality Jaclyn Hill wrote in the comment section. Meanwhile, model and D.J. Chantel Jeffries penned, “Love you!!!”

That same day, Austin shared a separate social media statement addressing the divorce, writing, “I’ve made the hardest decision of my life.”

“We both understand that holding on is believing that there’s only a past and letting go is knowing that there’s a future. And we both are supporting each other’s future,” he concluded. “This transition is not easy but we both are making it as easy as it can be for our family. We will continue to be the best parents to our kids. Separations are difficult and most times messy but you will see how we push through these difficult times as a unit and keep influencing with love and positivity.”

Catherine and Austin are known for the popular YouTube channel, The ACE Family. The pair got engaged in an extravagant skydiving proposal in 2017 and tied the knot shortly after. However, the couple didn’t reveal the news of their nuptials until January 2020, after sharing the details of their casual backyard wedding in a YouTube upload.

The pair revealed plans for a bigger wedding in the future, even touring potential venues in future videos, however, it never came to fruition.