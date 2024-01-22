Drew Scott and Linda Phan are gearing up to add baby No. 2 to their growing family. The Property Brothers star and his wife announced that she’s pregnant on Sunday, January 21.

“Round 2,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post. “I hope Parker’s ready for a lil company.” Along with the announcement, they shared a photo of their son, Parker, 20 months, touching Linda’s baby bump, which was fully on display as she rocked a comfortable jumpsuit.

Drew, 45, and Linda, 38, were flooded with congratulatory messages in the comments section of their post. “Awwwwwww congrats,” Rebel Wilson wrote, along with a bunch of appropriate emojis. Emma Slater, who was partnered with the HGTV star on Dancing With the Stars, added, “Congratulations!! So happy for you guys.”

After meeting at Toronto Fashion Week in 2010, Drew and Linda got engaged in December 2016. They tied the knot in Italy in May 2018. Their road to the wedding was documented on the reality series Drew and Linda Say I Do.

Drew and Linda were previously open about the difficulties they had with conceiving Parker, which they said took two years. “After two years of half-assed effort and pure unawareness from both of us, we realized we had some homework to do,” they admitted in a joint essay in 2022. “We needed to tune into our bodies, big time. Even though we were both all about health, wellness, and all that jazz, we never really listened to what our bodies were telling us. Not getting pregnant right away was a wake up call for both of us.”

Linda was 36 when she finally got pregnant with Parker and admitted that she feared it would be “too late” before she got the good news. “I’d feel dumb for waiting so long, for not giving a thought to whether I wanted kids (Spoiler alert: I do),” she shared. “I’d think, ‘I should have worked harder to plan for this,’ and feel silly that I ignored the possibility that it might not be easy. And then I’d feel optimistic again. And then the next month it would be the next cycle of emotions.”

It’s been an exciting few months for the Scott brothers, as Drew’s twin, Jonathan Scott, announced his engagement to Zooey Deschanel in August 2023.

“Forever starts now,” they gushed in a joint Instagram post when they shared the news. The couple started dating after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke in 2019.