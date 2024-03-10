vanessa hudgens expecting baby no 1 with cole tucker

Baby on board! Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are expecting baby No. 1 and announced the news for the first time at the 2024 Academy Awards. While walking the red carpet, Vanessa had her baby bump on full display.

The former Disney star, 35, wore a black dress with long sleeves to the Oscars. The ensemble hugged her stomach, putting her baby bump front and center as she posed for red carpet photos. Vanessa’s husband, 27, was not on the star-studded red carpet, but she was glowing as she posed for solo photos with her hands on her stomach.

To complete her red carpet look, Vanessa accessorized with a diamond necklace that added some flair to the high neckline of her gown. She had her hair pulled back into a half ponytail that was slicked back from her face.

Getty

Vanessa and Cole tied the knot in December 2023 after getting engaged ten months prior. When the actress celebrated her bachelorette party in October 2023 and posted photos to social media from the girls’ trip, fans questioned whether she was pregnant, as many were certain they spotted a baby bump in the images. On March 6, Vanessa clapped back at the talk about her body.

Getty

“I was like, ‘That is so rude. I’m sorry, I don’t wear Spanx every day, and, like, am a real woman and have a real body,’” she said. “I’m literally celebrating one of the happiest times of my life and you guys are just gonna make me feel fat. That’s great. Thanks.”

She also urged fans to stop commenting on women’s bodies. “Don’t make assumptions,” she insisted. “In all aspects of life, but especially over other women’s bodies. We deal with so much with other people trying to control our bodies, let’s not make assumptions over other women’s bodies as well.”

Vanessa started dating the baseball player in 2021 following her 2020 split from Austin Butler, whom she dated for nine years before they broke up. “My last breakup catapulted me to a very, very special place, obviously, getting married,” she said. “[It pushed me towards] the right person, which I’m so grateful for. Because he’s just the most supportive, real, understanding human being that I’ve ever met.”

Meanwhile, Austin, 32, has since moved on with Kaia Gerber. They first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 when they were photographed out together and made their official debut as a couple just three months later.