Jenna Dewan is pregnant and expecting baby No. 3, her second with fiancé Steve Kazee.

“I’ve just entered the second trimester, and I feel alive again,” Jenna, 43, told Romper in an interview published on Wednesday, January 17. “I really love being a mom. That’s something I knew my whole life, but I really know it now.”

The Step Up actress revealed that she and Steve, 48, have opted not to find out the gender of their unborn child, as they savor this last pregnancy. “You don’t race to the end because this is the last time,” Jenna told the outlet. “So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days.”

Jenna – who also shares daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum – welcomed her first child with Steve, son Callum Michael, in March 2020.

“He’s so naturally domestic and nurturing, and he’s so loving, and he’s funny, and he’s really… he’s just incredible,” she gushed about watching her fiancé become a father. “It’s one of those things where people just have a natural ability for parenting. I’m so excited to see him with a little baby again.”

Shortly after news of her pregnancy was shared, Jenna took to social media with a touching video of herself in the bathtub cradling her baby bump as the Once actor played the guitar and sang at her side.

“Think if I make [Steve] serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” she joked.

Famous friends of the Connecticut native shared their well-wishes in the comments section of her Instagram post with Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess writing, “Congratulations mama!!!!!! I LOVE this and am so happy for you.”

Michelle Monaghan added, “Omgggg you guys!!!!!” while Nina Dobrev and Yael Cohen Braun shared their “Congratulations.”

Jenna and Steve were first linked in October 2018, six months after her split from the Magic Mike star, 43, before going Instagram official in April 2019. The pair announced their engagement in February 2020 with Jenna writing, “A lifetime to love and grow with you … you have my heart.”

“We’re professionally engaged,” she joked to Romper as they approach their four-year engagement anniversary.

The dancer previously revealed that her and Steve’s busy schedules have delayed their wedding plans.

“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” she told Us Weekly in June 2023. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”