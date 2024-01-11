Singer Kali Uchis is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Don Toliver.

The singer, 29, shared the good news via a Thursday, January 11, Instagram caption under a clip from the newly released music video for her song “Tu Corazón Es Mio.”

“Starting our family,” Kali wrote in the post. “Don’t take too long to get here little pooks, mom & dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

In the video, Don, 29, is seen kissing Kali’s baby bump as Kali said, “Look how much Daddy loves you little pooks, he loves you forever.” Another scene from the music video showed Don and Kali at a pregnancy checkup appointment, looking at their baby on a screen during an ultrasound. The video also featured the happy couple dancing together in a room with colorful stained-glass windows.

Sharing the clip via Instagram Stories, Kali wrote, “The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat. Since then our new little family has already taught me a love I’ve ever known.”

“To a lifetime of more greatest moments,” the Grammy winner concluded her caption.

In another Instagram Story, Kali linked to the full version of the music video, which was posted to YouTube.

Don publicly confirmed his relationship with Kali for the first time in July 2021 during an interview with W Magazine. Rumors swirled that the pair were dating after Kali appeared in the music videos for two of his songs — “What You Need” and “Drugs N Hella Melodies.”

“We’re not crazy public or nothing like that,” he told the outlet at the time. “We just vibe.”

One year later, in April 2022, the couple were each other’s dates for the Grammys, happily posing together on the red carpet before the show. The performers proved their personal and professional relationship was still going strong years after their first music video collaborations, sharing the stage at Coachella in April 2023.

News of Kali’s pregnancy comes one day before the release of her second Spanish-language album, Orquideas. She spoke of her venture into motherhood amid the big step in her career during a Thursday, January 11, interview with the LA Times.

“I’ve done a lot of necessary healing on myself in the last year. I got sober. I decided to clear myself spiritually, mentally… and, well, that’s when I got pregnant,” the mother-to-be explained. “Motherhood is definitely something I always wanted to experience. I feel ready for it.”